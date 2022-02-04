Antisemitic graffiti found in Marblehead elementary school

The school, located at 93 Village St., serves grades 4 through 6 and has an enrollment of 559 students this year.

Marblehead schools Superintendent John Buckey said the vandalism occurred at the Village Elementary School, where a swastika was etched into a stall in two different boys’ bathrooms on Jan. 18 and 26, and “profane language targeted at Jewish people” was found in a girls’ bathroom stall on Jan. 27.

“To say I am disheartened and angry would be an understatement,” Buckey said in a statement to the community. “We have been working with Marblehead Police since the first incident. Destroying school property by scratching swastikas or any other form of hate will be fully investigated by the Marblehead Police Department and any students who engage in such acts face consequences accordingly. As these acts of hate are a crime, we are supporting their investigations as such.”

Buckey said school officials would be having an “open and honest discussion” with students about what happened, and asked that families take time to talk to their children about “the implications of events happening in our nation and in our community.”

“The appearance of swastikas and targeting anyone because of their religion are forms of hate that will not be tolerated,” Buckey said in the statement. “Anti-semitism, racism, other ‘isms’ and forms of intolerance that are happening right here in our community are harmful, hurtful, unkind, and entirely unacceptable.

“As a community, we strive to create a stronger, more inclusive, safe, welcoming environment for all our students. Hateful acts do not just impact some members of our community. They impact all of us. I am calling on all our families to talk to their children about treating others with kindness and tolerance.”

