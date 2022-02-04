Boston police officer pleads guilty to issuing fake ticket

A Boston police officer has pleaded guilty to sending a phony $790 traffic ticket to another driver following a road rage incident, prosecutors said.

Officer Christopher Curtis, 37, who was scheduled to go on trial on Monday, pleaded guilty on Thursday to six charges in connection with the March 2019 confrontation on Interstate 93 in Stoneham, according to a statement from the office of Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

He was placed on a year of probation and ordered to pay the other driver $525 in restitution, the amount that person spent fighting the ticket in court, prosecutors said.