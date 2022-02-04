Boston police officer pleads guilty to forging fake ticket

Curtis 37, was on the brink of going to trial in Suffolk Superior Court when he pleaded guilty Thursday to six charges, including forgery, witness intimidation, and misleading an investigation in connection with the March 2019 confrontation in Stoneham, according to a statement from the office of Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

“Try fighting this. … I dare you!” read the note from Officer Christopher Curtis. “What happens when you try and run an officers truck off the road on 93S. Hope it was worth it. See you in court.”

A Boston police officer has pleaded guilty to sending a phony $790 traffic ticket and a crude handwritten note to the home of a driver he said cut him off on Interstate 93, prosecutors said.

Curtis was sentenced to one year of probation and must pay the driver $525, the amount spent fighting the phony ticket in court, prosecutors said.

A note Boston Police Officer Christopher Curtis is accused of sending a driver, along with a fake traffic citation.

“The public puts their trust in members of law enforcement with the expectation that they will use the power and authority of their position for the protection and betterment of the communities they are sworn to serve,” Hayden said. “When an officer abuses their authority, as Officer Curtis did in this case, we must ensure that they are held accountable for their offenses and for their breach of the community’s trust.”

“He’s accepted responsibility for his behavior,” Curtis’s defense lawyer Robert Griffin said in a telephone interview on Friday.

Curtis has been suspended without pay from the police department since January 2020. The agency’s internal investigation into the matter remains open, an agency spokesman said Friday.

A driver told investigators he was going south on Interstate 93 near Stoneham on March 1, 2019, when he saw a white Toyota Tundra coming close to the back of his car, court records show. The driver said the person in the Tundra honked at him, sped up toward his car, merged into the lane on his right and then veered back into the left lane, nearly forcing him into the median barrier, court records show.

The driver, who was not identified in court records, did not see who was inside the Tundra, records show. He did remember the pickup truck had a missing front grill.

A week later, a traffic citation came in the mail. The envelope had a Boston Police Department logo, but the ticket itself had the word “State” in the field for the agency issuing the citation.

The citation came with a message:

“Watched you go in and out of traffic, tried pushing my truck off the road just to get into the left lane,” the note read, according to a photo in court records. “Clocked you going over 90 in a 65. I have a 6 min video of you driving like an [expletive], and pulled up next to you and took your picture. Try fighting this... I dare you!”

Despite the warning, the driver chose to go to court and fight it, prosecutors said.

The word “State” on the ticket would usually mean a State Police trooper had written it. But clerks in Woburn District Court and State Police troopers could not figure out which trooper had issued the citation. The officer identification number did not match any troopers, records show. The signature was illegible.

Eventually, State Police discovered that the ticket book came from the Boston Police Department and had been signed out to Curtis.

When the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office Anti-Corruption Division first contacted Curtis, he said he did not know what they were talking about. He never drives on 93 north of Boston, he said, since he lives in Roslindale and works in Area C-6, which covers South Boston. Investigators started pursuing other suspects and came up empty, records show.

But over the summer, investigators became more suspicious of Curtis. RMV records showed he had a white Toyota Tundra, and insurance records showed its front grill was damaged.

Investigators got a warrant for Curtis’ cell phone location records, which showed his phone traveling south on I-93 toward Boston on March 1, just after he agreed to fill an overtime assignment, court records show.

Investigators called Curtis in for another interview in August.

“When confronted with evidence from the Anti-Corruption Division investigation, however, he ‘remember[ed] completely’ and became absurd in his explanations,” Assistant District Attorney Kevin Bergin wrote.

Curtis said the driver had almost run his truck off the road, so he wrote down the plate number, records show. Later, while on duty, Curtis said he looked up the driver, wrote and mailed him the ticket, “as a sort of warning,” Bergin wrote.

Curtis also said the hand-written note was supposed to be a joke, meant for another officer and not the driver, prosecutors wrote in a statement of the case.

As a consequence of Curtis’ criminal case, he now is included in a database of law enforcement officers whose credibility has been called into question. Prosecutors are required to inform defense lawyers about such credibility issues during the course of criminal prosecutions.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.