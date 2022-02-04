fb-pixel Skip to main content

Car overturns, catches fire on Route 2 in Belmont

Icy road conditions were a likely factor, police say

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated February 4, 2022, 21 minutes ago

A car overturned and caught on fire on Route 2 east in Belmont likely due to icy road conditions Friday evening, Belmont police said.

There were no reported injuries, said Belmont police dispatcher Brendan Reilly. The number of people in the car is also unknown.

The crash occurred shortly before 5:00 p.m. near Pleasant and Lake streets on Route 2, Reilly said.

The car caught fire, which was quickly extinguished, he said.

Slick, icy roads were a likely factor in the crash, Reilly said.

No further information was available.

