Mobsters, criminals, and cops — death of bail bondsman stirs bitter memories

Collins was a convicted felon and an informant who used his influence with law enforcement to get his bail bondsman’s license, then spent years evading lawsuits from people who said he cheated them.

His death was confirmed by two Miami lawyers representing him in one of several lawsuits filed against him in Florida over his bail bondsman business.

“He stole quite a bit of money,” said Robert C. Meyer, a Miami attorney representing two people suing Collins for their $400,000 bond and damages from time they spent incarcerated. Meyer had tried serving Collins last month, only to learn he was in a hospital in Fort Lauderdale for most of January until his death Wednesday.

Collins’ death resurrected bitter memories of his past in Rhode Island. One Providence police officer announced the news on Facebook this way, using the 5-foot-tall man’s nickname: “The midget is dead.”

Collins, 55, had grown up tough in Providence’s Silver Lake, where he logged crimes as a youth but soon figured out how to ingratiate himself with criminals and law enforcement. Collins played both sides, as a bondsman for defendants, mostly drug dealers, and an informant for law enforcement, multiple sources said. He rewarded state troopers with New England Patriots tickets, for example, and was known to have the run of the Providence Police Department, in the narcotics unit, and even putting up his feet on the chief’s desk during an interview with a reporter.

Collins name came up in recordings during the 2018 federal trial against former Mafia don Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme, who was accused of killing Boston nightclub owner and Providence native Steven DiSarro in 1993. Mob capo Robert “Bobby” Deluca said he consulted with Collins on his testimony.

Collins’ name also came up in Operation Plunder Dome, the federal corruption investigation that ran from 1998 to 2002 into then-Providence Mayor Vincent A. Cianci Jr.’s administration. An officer eventually testified that Collins had showed him the source material for a promotional exam so he could cheat to get ahead. Collins was friends with then-Chief Urbano “Barney” Prignano Jr., who was disgraced for his role in the cheating scandal.

Though the testing scandal never led to criminal charges, it scarred the department.

Collins helped ruin Prignano’s career and the careers of the officers who got the test material from him, said retired Providence police detective Sgt. Patrick McNulty, who investigated the cheating scandal. “He helped to tarnish the department’s image further. He played all ends against the middle.”

McNulty, now the police chief in Gouldsboro, Maine, says he offers his condolences to Collins’ family. “I pray for his family and for the loss of a father and husband. Families are always the innocent victims.”

Although Collins was a twice-convicted felon, he was able to expunge his criminal record and obtain a gun permit and a bail bondsman’s license with help from influential friends inside the Rhode Island State Police and the attorney general’s office.

Even with those high-placed friends, the expungement was improper, and Collins ended up surrendering his bail bondsman’s license 1997 and moved to Florida after The Providence Journal exposed the deal.

Collins wasn’t happy about the Journal’s coverage, said Mike Stanton, author of “The Prince of Providence” and a former Journal reporter who investigated Collins along with the late Bill Malinowski.

A major drug dealer told the reporters that Collins took him for a ride past their homes in Cranston’s Edgewood neighborhood and said he wanted them “roughed up,” Stanton said Thursday.

The dealer decided not to take Collins’ offer, because he was out on bail and didn’t want to risk another arrest, Stanton said. He wanted to let the reporters know, because Collins had crossed him.

“Collins walked on both sides of the street and he made a lot of enemies,” Stanton said, “and they would call us up and talk about him.”

When Collins moved to Florida and became a bail bondsman, his past followed him. A reporter for the Miami New Times wrote about Collins and raised questions about his work in a June 2004 article, “Devil or Angel?”

Steve Dibert, owner of MFI Miami, a mortgage fraud investigation company, said he started looking into Collins after hearing from friends in the bail bonds community that Collins was cheating people.

“Down here, you get all these people who are trying to reinvent themselves, they had some trouble up North, but down here nobody knows them and they start making up all kinds of (bull----),” Dibert told the Globe. “Collins was no different. He would go around and say he was a bail bondsman to the stars in Rhode Island, but he wasn’t telling them he left Rhode Island because the expungement wasn’t done correctly. He came down here because he didn’t think they’d check Rhode Island.”

Dibert read “The Prince of Providence” and started blogging about Collins, and also created a Facebook page “Wayne David Collins Victims”. “When I first started writing about him, he said he was dying and going in for kidney dialysis,” said Dibert, who also has a lawsuit against Collins. “I said, ‘I don’t really care, you should have thought about it before you started ripping people off.’”

Up until the end, Collins enjoyed friendships with some in law enforcement. Some claimed his information saved lives, Stanton said, while others furiously disagreed.

“As an informant, how valuable was the information he’s providing?” Stanton questioned. “Was it serving justice, or himself?”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.