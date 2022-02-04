Freezing rain, sleet to make for ‘hazardous’ morning commute

Temperatures will fall sharply into the 20s from north to south this morning and into the early afternoon.

Rain will quickly transition to freezing rain and eventually sleet across the region, and roads will become slick as a result, the National Weather Service said. Drivers should exercise caution if they plan on traveling.

Forecasters are warning of hazardous conditions on the road today, particularly during the morning commute, with a slow-moving cold front bringing mixed precipitation to Southern New England throughout the day.

A flash freeze, which is associated with a transition to freezing rain and temperatures rapidly falling below freezing, has already begun across the northwestern portion of Massachusetts, forecasters said. It will continue to transition across the southern and eastern parts of the state through daybreak.

Advertisement

The weather service expects the transition to freezing rain to occur early — between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. — and then sleet shortly after across the majority of the state, but the change may not occur until noon in parts of Southeastern Massachusetts.

Due to the heavy mixed precipitation expected, the weather service has issued a winter storm warning for northern and western parts of Massachusetts, and a winter weather advisory for the remainder of the state. Both will be in place until 7 p.m. on Friday. The warning applies to Western Franklin, Western Hampshire, Northern Worcester, Eastern Franklin, and Northern Middlesex Counties.

By the end of the storm, the Boston area could see an inch or less of snow and sleet accumulation, while Western Massachusetts — including places like Greenfield and North Adams — could see up to three inches. The western portion of the state is also expected to see the highest amount of ice accumulation, with up to half an inch expected. Other parts of Massachusetts are likely to only get up to a quarter of an inch.

Advertisement

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said it had deployed 364 pieces of equipment in ice and snow operations shortly before 5 a.m. in a tweet. The MBTA also advised people to allow extra time for travel.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.