A great way to explore Black history in Rhode Island

Happy Friday! I’m Dan McGowan and PC men’s basketball could win its 20th game this weekend. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com.

Vaccinated with two shots: 833,220 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 903

Test-positive rate: 6.2 percent

Currently hospitalized: 328

Total deaths: 3,341

Leading off

If you’re looking for a great way to celebrate Black History Month, you have to check out the latest Rhode Tour digital project from the folks at Rhode Island College.

Amy Barlow, an assistant professor and librarian, assisted with the curation of a new tour that is inspired by Dr. Carl Russell Gross (1881-1971), a prominent Providence-based physician whose personal papers have aided the teaching of Black history for decades.

There’s so much that you can explore yourself, but I asked Barlow a few questions about the project.

Q: The latest tour, just in time for Black History Month, is called “Through the Wisdom and Knowledge of Dr. Gross”: Stories from Black Life in Rhode Island. What did your team learn?

Barlow: This tour is our attempt to tell compelling stories of Black Rhode Islanders who worked in medicine, the arts, the armed forces, and other fields throughout the 20th century. It’s also our way of honoring the legacy of Dr. Gross. Every location, every story, and every image on the tour impart the unique perspectives of first-year students at RIC. Almost 30 students have contributed their thinking to the project! They have some fresh takes.

Check out Alexander Tum’s story on jewelry manufacturer Thomas R. Lewis, a talented designer who employed a racially integrated workforce at 171 Eddy St. in the 1920s. It’s exciting to encounter a Black entrepreneur operating a successful business in the center of the Jewelry District during its heyday.

Q: Take us behind the scenes. Who does all the research?

Barlow: Each story takes its inspiration from Dr. Gross’s brief notes on Black history. Some notes are barely 30 characters, shorter than your average tweet. In the fall of 2020, students in a first-year seminar that I teach examined the notes, probing for themes that they felt would resonate today. Then they conducted preliminary research on subjects of their choice. Their groundwork provided our team - Alexander Tum, Jillian Estrada, me, and our terrific scholar consultant Dr. Shawn Anthony Christian – with direction as we worked together over the summer to craft stories for the tour.

For evidence, we relied heavily on Ancestry.com, the Providence Journal, the Internet Archive, and local resources like Stages of Freedom. We were fortunate enough to speak with Wilmar Jennings about his mother, WPA artist Mary Howard Jennings.

Q: What made you choose Rhode Tour rather than more traditional academic publishing venues?

Barlow: Rhode Tour is an amazing cooperative initiative. If there’s an equivalent resource in academic publishing, I would like to know about it. Rhode Tours are created and vetted by experts. They are interactive, multimedia, and can be experienced online and through the app through geolocation. And there’s no paywall!

We like to imagine Hope High School students opening the app to discover the story of Captain Reeves Ramsey Taylor, a 1947 graduate of HHS who championed environmental causes, earned an appointment to the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, and graduated as the only Black student in his class in 1953.

The Rhode Tour community has been exceptionally supportive of our project from concept to publication. We are grateful for support from Elizabeth Francis and Julia Renaud at the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities, Brown University’s Ron Potvin, and Dr. Joyce L. Stevos, who carefully reviewed and commented on our manuscript.

Q: Do you have any plans to add more stories to the tour? Do you have any sneak previews?

Barlow: During the Fall 2021 semester, a new group of first-year students studied the papers of Dr. Gross. One student drew connections between Dr. Gross, the Harlem Renaissance, and an expanding body of work from Black creators on streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu. Another student began to work up profiles of sisters Catherine and Emily Tolliver, both registered nurses who trained in the late 19th century at the New England Hospital for Women and Children, the first school of nursing in the US. There’s so much potential for good storytelling. We’ll see what the future brings!

The Globe in Rhode Island

Also in the Globe

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ The Northeast International Auto Show is at the Rhode Island Convention Center all weekend.

⚓ For all of you Captain America fans, the Crowne Plaza is hosting CaptainCon beginning at 9 a.m. today.

⚓ If you’re a basketball fan, check out the National Prep School Invitational all weekend at Rhode Island College.

My previous column

What more does Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza have to do to convince state leaders to take the city’s pension problems seriously? If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to CVS executive Helena Foulkes about her campaign for governor. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

