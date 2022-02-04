Man arrested for armed robbery of Dorchester market

Haitham Kheir, 42, of Dorchester, was charged with two counts of armed robbery of Pleasant View Market following his arrest Thursday, police said in a statement.

A man suspected of robbing a Dorchester convenience store was arrested following an investigation, Boston police said Friday.

He is due to be arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court.

Police detectives, who were surveilling the store after multiple reported robberies, saw Kheir walking up and down Pleasant Street near Savin Hill Avenue around 4:46 p.m., police said.

Kheir entered the store and allegedly reached over the counter to manipulate the cash register and knocked over several displays, the statement said.

Kheir was taken into custody in the store, and detectives removed a “sizable” kitchen-style knife and cash from him during arrest, the statement said.

After further investigation, police charged Kheir with a second count of armed robbery for a Jan. 28 theft at the store, police said.

Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.