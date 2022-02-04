Middlesex Jail and House of Correction earns re-accreditation with perfect score

The Middlesex sheriff’s office earned its second re-accreditation by a national organization with a perfect score for the county’s jail and house of corrections, the office said Friday.
The Middlesex Jail and House of Correction had “perfect compliance on all mandatory standards” following an audit in July 2021 and final presentation last month to the American Correctional Association, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
“Each day, the men and women of the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office work tirelessly to ensure the safety of those in our care while preparing individuals to make a successful return home,” Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian said in a statement. “ This re-accreditation is further affirmation of their incredible professionalism and dedication.”
The house of correction was previously accredited in 2015 and re-accredited 2018 with perfect scores each year, the office said.
Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.