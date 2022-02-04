New England news in brief

The Coast Guard rescued an injured fisherman 90 miles east of Cape Ann, a dramatic extrication captured on video released on Friday. The fisherman was on the Sea Rambler Thursday and had seriously injured his arm in a hatch door, Coast Guard officials said. So a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed wing aircraft from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod were flown in to help safely remove him from the vessel, which is based out of Portland, Maine. The call for help came via satellite phone at around 11:30 a.m., according to Petty Officer Emma Fliszar, a spokeswoman for the Coast Guard. A rescue swimmer was deployed first and then a basket was lowered down to pick up the fisherman from the boat, she said. The Coast Guard captured the rescue on video and shared some of the footage on Twitter. In the video, a rescuer is lowered down to the boat as it crashes through intense waves. A basket follows and the man is hoisted up to the helicopter, clutching his splint-wrapped arm, the wind whipping around him. The fisherman was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for treatment.

BILLERICA

Middlesex jail earns re-accreditation

The Middlesex Jail and House of Correction has been re-accredited by a national organization that sets professional standards for correction facilities, Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian’s office said Friday. The facility had “perfect compliance in all mandatory standards,” following an audit in July and a review last month by the American Correctional Association, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Koutoujian thanked the department’s employees who “… work tirelessly to ensure the safety of those in our care while preparing individuals to make a successful return home,” he said. “This re-accreditation is further affirmation of their incredible professionalism and dedication.” The jail was accredited in 2015 and re-accredited in 2018, with perfect scores each time, the statement said.

SALEM

University police get body cameras

Campus police at Salem State University are now equipped with body cameras, and will wear them at all times while on duty, officials said Friday. “It’s the right thing to do to enhance transparency and accountability, and we’re excited to have gotten this project off the ground,” said Gene Labonte, associate vice president for public safety and risk management and chief of police, said in a statement. Salem State is the second among Massachusetts’ nine state universities to adopt the use of body cameras for its university police officers, according to the statement. Body-worn cameras can deter or document inappropriate behavior should it occur; capture evidence for criminal, civil, and traffic-related cases; and provide footage that can be used for officer training, Labonte said. “I’m grateful to our officers for their collaboration as we take this positive and proactive step,” he said. University police officers patrol the campus and surrounding city streets and provide backup to Salem police officers, which also recently started to wear body cameras.

STOWE, VT.

More than 100 animals killed in barn fires

A Vermont farm has lost more than 100 cattle in a fire that ripped through its barn. The Percy Family Farm barn was engulfed in flames late Wednesday night. The barn housed more than 100 animals and several pieces of equipment, WCAX-TV reported. “We didn’t get any of them out,” said Paul Percy, one of the owners. “There were some calves in that other barn; we got them out. But it was so hot the fire department couldn’t stop that one from burning.” The barn was a total loss. The fire happened the night after another fire destroyed a barn in Alburgh, killing 20 animals. Kerry Juaire said she checked on her barn around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday before going to bed and around 11:20 p.m. she looked out her back window to see it in flames, the news station reported. “Knowing that there was nothing I could do and replaying that in my mind again and again and again is excruciating,” she said. The animals, including horses, cows, lambs, and chickens, died. Three horses that were out in the pasture survived. (AP)

HARTFORD

No porn in prison, court rules

A federal appeals court has ruled that Connecticut prison inmates do not have a right to possess or view pornography in prison. The ruling Thursday from a three-judge panel of the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a 2012 policy from the state Department of Correction banning porn from prisons with the stated goal of eliminating a hostile work environment for guards. (AP)