Route 9 in Brookline closed briefly due to crash

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated February 4, 2022, 1 hour ago

Part of Route 9 in Brookline was closed for nearly an hour due to a single-car crash Friday morning, police said.

At 6:56 a.m. Brookline police tweeted that all inbound lanes of Boylston Street (Route 9) were closed due to the crash and downed wires, and outbound traffic was restricted to one lane.

“Seek alternate routes,” police tweeted.

As of 7:48 a.m. the road had been reopened to traffic.

The crash occurred at 111 Boylston St. and the section of Route 9 between Cypress Street and Washington Street was closed.



Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.

