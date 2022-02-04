Salem State University campus police officers equipped with body cameras

Campus police officers at Salem State University are now equipped with body cameras and will wear them at all times while on duty, officials said Friday.

“It’s the right thing to do to enhance transparency and accountability, and we’re excited to have gotten this project off the ground,” said Gene Labonte, associate vice president for public safety and risk management and chief of police, said in a statement.

While the officers main jurisdiction is on campus, they also patrol the streets surrounding the institution, and through an agreement with the Salem Police Department, they also provide backup throughout the city as needed, the statement said.