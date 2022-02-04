“This is just insane.” MBTA’s machines for printing reduced-fare passes have been down for months.

So they gave her a temporary 30-day reduced-fare pass to load money onto and told her to call customer service to order a new, eight-year senior pass that would be sent to her home in Brookline.

But the staff there told her that she had come on the wrong day. The MBTA only prints reduced-fare passes for seniors on Tuesdays and Thursdays, a result of COVID-19 staffing shortages, the agency said, and she had showed up on a Wednesday.

When Peggy Morrison realized that her MBTA senior pass was about to expire, she did what she normally does and headed to the CharlieCard store at the Downtown Crossing station to get a new one on Nov. 24.

Months later, the pass still hasn’t arrived.

Since November, the only two Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority machines that print reduced-fare passes for seniors, people with disabilities, and people who are blind have been broken, the MBTA said, forcing those who rely on the passes to navigate a confusing maze of customer service phone calls, long lines, and uncertainty.

The passes allow people like Morrison, 79, to ride the subway for $1.10 and the bus for $0.85.

“There might be people less upfront or capable than I am in dealing with this and they either have to pay twice as much or not use the T,” Morrison said. “This is just insane.”

The photo ID equipment machines that print these reduced-fare passes are made by German company Scheidt & Bachmann, MBTA spokesperson Lisa Battiston said. MBTA staff attempted to repair the machines, but determined that new parts from Germany are required to get them up and running again.

The agency isn’t certain about when they will be fixed.

“Prior to the holidays, Scheidt & Bachmann indicated the replacement parts were en route, though the MBTA was notified on January 10, 2022, that due to an issue with Customs, the parts were still in Germany with no ETA for their arrival,” Battiston said. “The MBTA learned on January 20, 2022, that S&B is now in receipt of the parts and the repairs are being scheduled.”

Scheidt & Bachmann did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The MBTA estimates that because of the broken machines, nearly 200 temporary passes have been issued in the past month.

The problem with the temporary passes, Morrison said, is that by the time a new one gets to her house it only has about 20-25 days left on it before she’s having to call customer service again to order another one or wait in line at the CharlieCard store. She wishes the T would provide a year-long temporary card. Battiston said the T doesn’t have those.

Ken Freed, 79, has never owned a car and is a lifelong MBTA rider. He uses the Red, Orange and Blue Lines to get to doctor’s appointments and go shopping from his home in downtown Boston. He lost his senior pass in late December and said the MBTA staff at the CharlieCard store issued him a temporary 30-day pass, which has now expired.

Each time he calls customer service, he said he has not been able to get answers about why he can’t renew his senior pass and when he will be able to again.

“The MBTA should say we have a problem and here’s how we are going to solve it and here’s what we can do for you,” Freed said. “It’s an absence of candor and openness to their client base, it’s deeply unfair.”

Battiston said the MBTA has asked Scheidt & Bachmann to fix the machines and also to provide new ones to replace the broken ones, which could take three to six months because of supply chain issues.

Taylor Dolven