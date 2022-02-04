Two of three R.I. GOP national committee members vote against censuring Cheney and Kinzinger

PROVIDENCE — Two of Rhode Island’s three Republican National Committee members on Friday voted against censuring Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger and declaring the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol “legitimate political discourse.”
During its winter meeting in Salt Lake City, the Republican National Committee took an overwhelming voice vote to censure Cheney, of Wyoming, and Kinzinger, of Illinois, who have been outspoken in condemning the deadly riot and the role of former president Donald Trump in spreading the election lies that fueled it.
“I voted no because I believe that we should be talking about the failures of the Biden administration and not about Cheney and Kinzinger,” said Steven Frias, Rhode Island’s Republican National Committeeman. “I do not believe the Republican Party should be censuring Republicans unless they have engaged in criminal or unethical conduct.”
Frias said he condemned the events of Jan. 6 when they occurred and said that Trump needed to accept that he lost the election.
But he said he was not surprised by Friday’s vote because some Republican National Committee members wanted to express their support for Trump and that resolution is what resulted. He said some Republicans wanted to urge House Republicans to kick the two out of the GOP conference, but the censure vote went forward as a compromise measure.
Rhode Island’s Republican Party chairwoman, Sue Cienki, said she also voted “no” on the censure resolution.
Cienki said she believes Rhode Island’s Republican National Committeewoman, Lee Ann Sennick, voted for the resolution, but Sennick could not immediately be reached on Friday.
