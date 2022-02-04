Watch: Coast Guard rescues injured fisherman off Cape Ann in dramatic video

The Coast Guard rescued an injured fisherman 90 miles east of Cape Ann Thursday, a dramatic extrication captured on video.

The fisherman was on a vessel known as the Sea Rambler and had seriously injured his arm in a hatch door, Coast Guard officials said. So a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed wing aircraft from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod were flown in to help safely remove him from the boat.

In the video, a rescuer is lowered down to the boat as it crashes through intense waves. A basket follows and the man is hoisted up to the helicopter, clutching his split-wrapped arm, the wind whipping around him.