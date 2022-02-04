Watch: Coast Guard rescues injured fisherman off Cape Ann in dramatic video

The Coast Guard rescued an injured fisherman 90 miles east of Cape Ann Thursday, a dramatic extrication captured on video.
The fisherman was on a vessel known as the Sea Rambler and had seriously injured his arm in a hatch door, Coast Guard officials said. So a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed wing aircraft from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod were flown in to help safely remove him from the boat.
In the video, a rescuer is lowered down to the boat as it crashes through intense waves. A basket follows and the man is hoisted up to the helicopter, clutching his split-wrapped arm, the wind whipping around him.
The fisherman was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for treatment. No further information about his injury or condition was available.
Coast Guard officials said the Sea Rambler is homeported in Portland, Maine.
Take a look at the video:
