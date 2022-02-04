House OK’s bill to help compete with China

‘’The America Competes Act will ensure that America’s preeminence in manufacturing, innovation, and economic strength . . . can outcompete any nation,’’ House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat from California, said Friday ahead of the vote. ‘’Hundreds of members of Congress have been involved in putting this legislation together, overwhelmingly bipartisan in its development, regardless of how the Republicans choose politically to vote today.’’

The 222-to-210 vote on the $250 billion America Competes Act fell mostly along party lines, with Republicans arguing that it was not tough enough on China and that GOP lawmakers were not given an adequate chance to offer input on the legislation.

WASHINGTON — After months of stalled negotiations, the House on Friday passed a bill aimed at making the United States more economically competitive with China by boosting the nation’s manufacturing and research capabilities.

Advertisement

Representative Adam Kinzinger (Illinois) was the only Republican to vote for the bill, while Representative Stephanie Murphy (Florida) was the only Democrat to to oppose the measure. She said her objection was based on the trade section of the legislation, which she said includes ‘’problematic, poorly-vetted provisions and excludes sensible, bipartisan provisions that were part of the Senate-passed version of the bill.’’ Neither lawmaker is seeking reelection.

Attention now turns to negotiations with the Senate, where a similar bipartisan bill passed last year with the support of 18 Republicans.

Biden administration officials and Democratic lawmakers have expressed optimism a deal can be struck so that the legislation can be sent to President Biden for his signature this spring. The Senate Republicans who supported the bill that passed their chamber have been cautious in their comments about the upcoming negotiations, saying several changes will need to be made to the House bill. But they have not echoed the harsh criticisms their House GOP colleagues have directed at the legislation.

Advertisement

WASHINGTON POST

Ambassador Emanuel meets with Japan’s prime minister

TOKYO — The new US ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, pledged to work “wholeheartedly” to deepen Washington’s alliance with Tokyo as he met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday.

The two discussed China’s increasingly assertive military actions and North Korea’s escalating missile tests, among other regional concerns, and agreed to closely cooperate, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement,

“I pledged to the prime minister that I will wholeheartedly work every day on behalf of the ideals of the alliance,” Emanuel told reporters after the talks.

Emanuel presented Kishida with a pair of Major League Baseball uniforms for the Cubs and White Sox — with “Kishida 100″ printed on the back — from his hometown Chicago where he was previously mayor. The gift won big smiles from Japan’s 100th prime minister, who is an avid baseball fan, especially of the Carp from his hometown Hiroshima.

Kishida said the ambassadorship “symbolizes the iron-clad bond of the Japan-US alliance’' and that he had high expectations for Emanuel to further strengthen ties between the allies.

Recently, however, the two sides have had some friction over their differences on COVID-19 measures. Despite Japan’s stringent border controls mostly barring foreign entrants, American troops directly flown to their bases in Japan were exempt from quarantine rules and tests — a surprise to Japanese officials who were told about the process in late December only after asking the US military about major clusters on the base.

Advertisement

Infections have rapidly spread in neighboring communities including in Okinawa, home to the majority of the 50,000 American troops in Japan and where antibase sentiment is strong.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Friday blamed miscommunication between the two sides, including his ministry’s failure to ensure that Japanese measures were followed by US troops.

Emanuel arrives in Japan as President Biden is increasing his focus on the Indo-Pacific and working to strengthen the US-Japan partnership including through a regional framework known as the Quad, which also includes Australia and India.

During an online summit last month, Biden and Kishida agreed to attend an in-person Quad meeting in Tokyo sometime in the spring.

Emanuel is a former three-term congressman who served as former President Barack Obama’s first White House chief of staff and was a senior adviser in former President Bill Clinton’s administration.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Gorsuch appears at weekend political event

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch spoke to the conservative Federalist Society Friday night as part of a political lineup of former vice president Mike Pence, Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, and Donald Trump’s onetime press secretary, an appearance that comes as his fellow justices repeatedly dismiss criticism that the Supreme Court is partisan.

What Gorsuch said will only be known to the organization’s guests. The media was barred from listening to his remarks.

Gorsuch’s participation in the weekend-long event comes in the midst of a monumental time for the court as it could roll back or overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that guarantees a woman’s right to abortion, in the coming months. The court also could be asked to rule on issues related to the House committee investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob — with Pence a potential witness.

Advertisement

It is unclear whether Gorsuch will be paid by the group for his appearance. Neither the Federalist Society nor the Supreme Court responded to requests for comment.

The Federalist Society is an influential nonprofit for conservative and libertarian lawyers that served as a pipeline for Trump’s judicial choices, including Gorsuch. The justice will be addressing the Florida chapter at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

One panel during the conference is titled ‘’The end of Roe v. Wade?’’

While Gorsuch will not participate on the Roe panel, or share a stage with the GOP leaders, his attendance with major figures close to Trump has stirred questions about the court’s impartiality and the insistence of the justices that it remains nonpartisan.

‘’I think we’re facing a real crisis of public confidence with respect to the Supreme Court,’’ said Alicia Bannon, director of the judiciary program at the Brennan Center for Justice, noting that this crisis stems partially from the fact that ‘’we currently have a court where the ideological divides among the justices correspond perfectly to the party of the president that nominated them, which didn’t used to be the case.’’

But Mike Davis, one of Gorsuch’s former law clerks and the founder of the Article III Project, an organization that worked to confirm conservative judges during the Trump years, dismissed the criticisms and defended his former boss. Davis argued that Gorsuch and other justices often participate in events similar to the Federalist Society’s conference.

Advertisement

‘’They are discussing overcriminalization, access to justice, separation of powers, and serving as a law clerk,’’ Davis said of Gorsuch’s banquet conversation. ‘’The only politicians Justice Gorsuch plans to meet in Florida are the robotic presidents at Magic Kingdom.’’

While it is not unusual for justices to participate in speaking engagements hosted by partisan organizations — liberal justices, for example, are often guests of progressive organizations such as the American Constitution Society — the public perception of the court’s impartiality has eroded in recent years. A September Gallup poll found that 37 percent of Americans believe the court is too conservative, while 20 percent believe it is too liberal. Only 40 percent believed the court is impartial to parties, the lowest score since 2016.

WASHINGTON POST



