The deadly silo effect in child protective services

But these investigations must recognize a feature of our social services systems that contributes to such failures of child protection: Agencies and states working on their own, accountable only to themselves, do not recognize the need for collaboration between agencies and states that would connect various protective initiatives.

Your Feb. 1 editorial adds to the voices calling for investigation, in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire, into how protective services failed to look out for Harmony Montgomery ( “A child was missing for two years before state agencies acted. What went wrong?” ). Such investigation, by independent parties, is certainly called for.

The separation of these services amounts to a kind of dysfunctional hyperautonomy. Such arrangements are rooted in respect for local (as opposed to central) authority, in belief (or a wish for) institutional self-sufficiency, and in shortsighted efforts to protect privacy while missing the consequences. Children like Harmony disappear (and, likely, die) with their privacy protected.

Dysfunctional hyperautonomy also occurs when medical opinions with implications for child protection differ between institutions. In such instances, Boston’s hyperautonomous hospitals may pronounce their separate views and leave it to protective services, with limited medical resources, to manage the differences.

The recommendations from the investigations now beginning in the case of Harmony Montgomery must address the structures, and the lack of structures, that enable dysfunctional hyperautonomy.

Dr. Gordon Harper

Brookline

The author is a psychiatrist.





Reader asks: How many more letters will I have to write about abuses of children?

Like many others, I have been following the tragic unfolding of events surrounding the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery. Your editorial brought me back to two other times when similar situations occurred: that of 7-year-old Jack Loiselle, of Hardwick, in 2015, and 14-year-old David Almond, of Fall River, who allegedly starved to death last year at the hands of his father and the father’s girlfriend.

Because I wrote letters to the editor, both of which were published, about each of those tragedies, I could just cut and paste their contents to be incorporated into this letter, the most prominent of the similarities being the awarding of custody to dangerous and abusive fathers. Indeed, there was ample evidence in those cases and in Harmony’s case that they possessed not even a minimum of competence to care for children.

The editorial encourages the same tired remedies as were indicated in the previous cases: a better “safety net,” the calls to learn “what went wrong” in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, and, of course, the need for Governor Sununu and Governor Baker to “commission broad investigations” along the child-care advocate spectrum, “from schools to protective services to foster care.”

All of these points have been made before but, as I said in my April 2021 letter, as long as these agencies are siloed, there will be no comprehensive change.

I hope that I will not have to write another letter about another child so horrifyingly mis-served.

Maxine Dolle

Brookline