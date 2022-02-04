Mass General Brigham’s expansion plan must be rejected

With this information, the Department of Public Health — a key decision-maker over the fate of MGB’s ambulatory ambitions — has vital objective input to help evaluate this proposal. The facts laid out in the analysis send a clear message: It would be inexcusable for Massachusetts, a state committed to cost containment and health equity, to allow this expansion to move forward.

Last week, a Health Policy Commission analysis cut to the truth of what will probably happen if Mass General Brigham’s outpatient plan for wealthy suburbs , part of a larger $2.3 billion expansion for the system, comes to fruition. According to the independent state agency, an MGB expansion into Westborough, Woburn, and Westwood would increase health care costs while harming community providers and equitable access to care in Massachusetts.

The Health Policy Commission is not the Commonwealth’s only regulatory body to raise concerns about MGB’s plans. In November, Attorney General Maura Healey warned of rising costs in an ominous report that disclosed internal MGB predictions that its ambulatory expansion project, of which these clinics are a part, would help the system gain physicians and a sizable market share of new patients, and generate $385 million in annual profit. Meanwhile, the Legislature is considering a bill inspired by MGB’s proposal that would strengthen the process for evaluating outpatient hospital expansions.

MGB claims its new ambulatory centers are intended for only its existing patients, saving them a drive into Boston. Yet it continues to spend millions on television and print ads touting the clinics in potential growth markets. It also points to an analysis it paid for as evidence that the project won’t increase health care spending.

But that report pays no attention to the disclosures outlined by the attorney general and does not adequately consider how attracting patients from less expensive providers could raise health care costs across the state. A footnote reveals that the report relies on economic models that “mathematically ‘expand’ or ‘shrink’” to match the narrative MGB spun in its application to DPH about serving only current patients.

On the same day it voted to put MGB on a performance improvement plan for its exorbitant health care costs, the HPC set the record straight. By conservative estimates, the commission projects that ambulatory expansions will increase yearly commercial health insurance spending in Massachusetts by $9 million to nearly $28 million. It predicts patients will migrate to MGB from lower-cost local providers who deliver the same quality care, and that the health system will gain more inpatient referrals as a result. The new volume for MGB’s hospitals and its ambulatory surgery centers would cause community providers to lose between $42 million and $90 million of annual revenue as a result. This would be destructive and disruptive to our local communities, and as members of these communities, we cannot stand for it.

As noted by the HPC, MGB’s expansion into affluent towns would leave local providers “that already serve greater shares of public payer patients” and communities affected by health inequities with fewer resources to deliver essential safety-net care. That financial strain will lead to reduced services or increased costs by providers struggling to stay afloat in MGB’s shadow.

Ten years following its inception, the Health Policy Commission — the state agency charged with reducing health care spending — has issued clear insights to inform a decision that could have seismic effects for decades. Massachusetts laws for regulating hospital expansions require applicants make a “clear and convincing demonstration” to DPH that their proposal will meaningfully contribute to the state’s goals for cost containment, improved public health outcomes, and delivery system transformation. It is now on the record that MGB’s expansion plans do not meet the Commonwealth’s cost-containment goals.

Massachusetts, the first state in the country to pass near-universal insurance coverage, has long strived to create a more affordable and equitable health care system for its residents. DPH must ensure that mission stays on track by using its authority to reject MGB’s ambulatory expansion.

Timothy J. Garvin is president and chief executive officer at United Way of Central Massachusetts. Katie Murphy is president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association. Dr. Robin Smith is president of Highland Healthcare Associates IPA. All are members of the Coalition to Protect Community Care.