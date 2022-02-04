Olympic athletes are people too. They have the right to protest.

The Games begin Friday, amid an unusual amount of discord. No American government officials will attend; the United States has called for a diplomatic boycott of the Games to protest “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity” against the Muslim population in the Chinese province of Xinjiang. Several Western countries, including Denmark, Australia, Canada, and Britain, have joined that effort. (China denies the accusations.)

Athletes competing at the Winter Games in Beijing have no obligation to speak out against China’s authoritarian government and its repression of ethnic minorities. But they do have the right to — and the International Olympic Committee should be on notice that if and how it defends athletes who protest human rights abuses in China will help determine whether the Olympic movement can improve its standing in democratic countries.

Meanwhile, over the last few years, many professional and Olympic athletes have become more vocal about political and human rights issues, from Black Lives Matter in the United States to Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom’s battle with the government of Turkey. Writing in this newspaper, Kanter Freedom described the impulse behind his activism in a way that resonates with many athletes: “I am fortunate to have a public platform to voice my opinions, and I never forget the responsibility that comes with it. We are people before we are athletes.”

Although it’s unclear what, if any, protests or statements Winter Games athletes may have in mind, the Games are the biggest platform many athletes in lesser-known sports will ever have. Several US athletes have already publicly criticized China’s human rights record. Some activist groups are urging athletes who win medals to silently make a crescent-shaped hand gesture on the podium to signal support for the country’s Muslims. The Council on American-Islamic Relations, an advocacy group, released a statement urging “Olympic athletes to take every opportunity to exercise their internationally recognized right to free speech and speak out against the ongoing genocide of Uyghur Muslims by the Chinese Communist Party.” The Washington Post reported Wednesday that some Western athletes are planning to skip the opening ceremony as a form of silent protest. Organizers are sufficiently concerned about potential protests that they felt the need to warn athletes that “if they violate the laws of China, they will be punished [by] the laws of China,” according to former US Olympic cross-country skier Noah Hoffman. A Chinese official said athletes will face “certain punishment” for running afoul of the county’s speech prohibitions.

Hopefully, that’s all bluster, and China wouldn’t risk the international outcry that would ensure if it arrested an Olympic athlete. But the International Olympic Committee must be ready to respond firmly. When the organization chose to (again) award the games to a totalitarian country, it accepted a responsibility to protect the basic human rights of the athletes while they are participating in the competition. The committee should make clear to the hosts that harassing, expelling, or jailing athletes will put China out of the running for any future Winter or Summer Games. The organization should also be prepared to deprive China of the propaganda bonanza it hopes to derive from the Olympics — for instance, by downsizing the closing ceremony — if Beijing follows through on its threats against protesting athletes.

Protecting athletes isn’t just the right thing to do, but it might also help the IOC reverse waning support for the Olympics in Western democracies. The only other country that even bid for these Olympics was Kazakhstan, the former Soviet republic where Russian paratroops recently helped put down an uprising. Some of that lack of interest in the West is because of economic concerns over the cost of hosting the Games, but past corruption scandals and the way the committee continues to genuflect to dictators don’t help.

China’s Communist leaders, of course, aren’t the only people who believe athletes should shut up and dribble. But they’re the ones with a vast police state at their fingertips. The organizers of the Games are the ones who chose to expose athletes to the risk of punishment for exercising their human rights, and now they’re the ones with the primary responsibility to ensure that doesn’t happen over the next two weeks.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board.