Should Boston limit the use of gas-powered lawn tools?

Passed amid heated debate in 2017, the Newton ordinance restricts when, which, and how loud leaf blowers can operate. In a virtual city council meeting last fall, the city’s commissioner of inspectional services discussed the hiring of an officer to help enforce the ordinance. A city councilor asked the commissioner if the officer would be bilingual, given that landscapers often hire workers with limited English-language proficiency or who speak only Spanish. The city official answered, without providing evidence, that some workers claim they don’t speak English to avoid getting fined.

There was a mini-controversy recently in the Newton City Council related to the city’s leaf blower seasonal ban . It’s one that Boston should pay attention to, now that it is considering banning some leaf blowers.

Its casual prejudice aside, the incident exposes some unintended consequences from leaf blower bans, which have become ubiquitous nationwide. For one, these restrictions — typically enacted in response to environmental concerns, for noise control purposes, or both — are hard to enforce, as Newton has found out. Second, who are the bans really enforced against?

Liberal communities want to regulate these machines with the best intentions, but the burden often falls on those who can’t afford the consequences. It’s a classic dilemma: Progressives want to legislate a new level of environmental sensitivity without immediately realizing who it affects the most.

The landscaping industry relies on immigrant labor — about a fifth of its workforce is made up of unauthorized immigrant labor, and an increasing number come from seasonal guest worker programs. It’s an industry where Latinos have a significant footprint: its share of Latino employment is roughly 2.6 times higher than Latinos’ share in the US workforce. But it’s also an industry that tends to be exploitative toward its workforce.

Besides Newton, other Massachusetts municipalities — such as Somerville, Brookline, and Lexington — have imposed some form of ban on lawn equipment. Boston wants to be next, as reported by Universal Hub.

Boston City Councilor Kenzie Bok, whose district includes Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Fenway, and Mission Hill, filed an order to hold a hearing on the matter. She said she has been hearing from constituents about this, like the folks who live in affordable housing in Fenway who have to shut their windows to avoid the fumes from leaf blowers.

For Bok, it’s part of her focus to move the city toward cleaner technology. She referred to a 2011 study that found that a “half an hour of yard work using consumer-grade leaf blower emits the same pollution” as a 3,900-mile drive in a pickup truck. There is no study on these tools’ use in Boston, though.

“Part of the reason to open up a conversation is to learn about other municipalities’ experiences,” she told me. “It might be that the direction this takes us is to think about what kind of products are sold in the city of Boston,” Bok said as an example of pragmatic alternatives. “My focus is not necessarily on a blanket ban.”

That would be good news for Luis Lopez. He’s a landscaper from Lynn with 18 years of experience in the field. He works on his own, primarily in Boston, and has one employee. He told me he has four leaf blowers, seven chainsaws, and two lawnmowers — all gas-based. If the city enacts an ordinance limiting their use, he’d have to buy battery-operated machines at a significant cost of money and efficiency. “I’d save on gas, I guess. But I would have to spend more time blowing leaves because the battery-operated ones are not as powerful and customers sometimes don’t want to pay extra time,” he said.

Bok does recognize that this is an environmental justice issue, too, and wants to bring a racial equity lens to it. “It’s a workforce safety question,” she said. People like Lopez are at a heightened health risk from that equipment, she said. (Lopez told me he’s never felt sick or had any health effects from his tools.)

The greening of lawn equipment may be inevitable, and even desirable. But we all know where the burden of change will fall.





Marcela García can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa.