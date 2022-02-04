Social media savvy is not new to City Hall

A Jan. 31 front-page story by Emma Platoff paints former mayor Tom Menino as technology-resistant, calling Mayor Michelle Wu’s approach to social media “new territory” for City Hall (“Hashtag mayor? Wu has a handle on it.”). In fact, as mayor, Menino advocated for the launch of a social media program in 2008. As his first director of digital engagement, it was my work to bring this to life.

A Globe poll once reported that Mayor Menino had personally met more than half of Boston. “Go where they are” was his refrain, and social media was the next logical forum. With a citywide team of digital champions, we celebrated marriage equality by digitizing City Hall weddings. We crowdsourced potholes and storm cleanup, and supported City Hall’s response to the Boston Marathon bombings. Twitter followers raised more than $5 million in hours for survivors.