Social media savvy is not new to City Hall

A Jan. 31 front-page story by Emma Platoff paints former mayor Tom Menino as technology-resistant, calling Mayor Michelle Wu’s approach to social media “new territory” for City Hall (“Hashtag mayor? Wu has a handle on it.”). In fact, as mayor, Menino advocated for the launch of a social media program in 2008. As his first director of digital engagement, it was my work to bring this to life.
A Globe poll once reported that Mayor Menino had personally met more than half of Boston. “Go where they are” was his refrain, and social media was the next logical forum. With a citywide team of digital champions, we celebrated marriage equality by digitizing City Hall weddings. We crowdsourced potholes and storm cleanup, and supported City Hall’s response to the Boston Marathon bombings. Twitter followers raised more than $5 million in hours for survivors.
Advertisement
The program was awarded as a national trailblazer. When Twitter itself published its first best-practice guide for governments, it cited Boston as a key example. At the end of Menino’s tenure, his administration coordinated a paperless, cross-departmental digital transition blog, credited as the first of its kind.
The City of Boston’s Twitter service channel has gone mostly silent in recent years. It is heartening to see the Wu administration once again embrace digital engagement and all its potential.
Lindsay Crudele
Dorchester