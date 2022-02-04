Home of the Week: A West Roxbury four-bedroom gets a modern makeover

Year built 1910

Square feet 2,200

Bedrooms 4

Baths 3 full, 1 half

Sewer/Water Public

Taxes $6,149 (2022, without the residential exemption)

Winter is no stranger to West Roxbury. This timeworn fact is apparent in the design of this 112-year-old house, which has undergone a radiant rebirth.

L-shaped stairs ascend to a shallow covered front porch made for stomping snow off one’s boots. Inside, there is a true genuflection to winter — a mudroom with a bench to sit while shedding boots, hooks for jackets, and cubbies for scarves, hats, and mittens. The flooring is marble tile, but sunlight streaming in through three windows helps make this a bright, welcoming spot.

The one-car garage is tucked under the house. OTBx Air - Boston

The mudroom has cubbies and a bench. OTBx Air - Boston

(If you are new to what has long been considered Boston’s most suburban neighborhood, Millennium Park and its sled-ready slopes offer a reason to head out into the cold. In the warmer months, it is a great place to watch the sun set, walk a dog, or enjoy the playground.)

Beyond the mudroom is the house proper, where the oak hardwood on this level has been refinished with a glistening sheen. To the right is the stairwell to the second floor, but the rest of the space is given over to a living room focused on a gas fireplace with a stone mantel. The space has deep crown molding, recessed lighting, and built-ins. French doors open to a sunroom with five windows, crown molding, and recessed lighting that could be used as a home office.

This sunroom could serve as a home office. OTBx Air - Boston

The kitchen, found at the back of the house, is a joy to look at given its departure from the overdone all-white look. It has a white and gray subway tile backsplash, and the pulls and handles on the white raised-panel cabinets are black. Two glass globe lights hang over a peninsula topped with white quartz that has a delicate veining that ties it into the tile. The sink is positioned in front of a window overlooking the fenced-in backyard. The kitchen also offers high-end stainless steel appliances, crown molding, recessed lighting, and a dining area. A slider in the latter opens to a rail-less platform deck.

The kitchen has quartz countertops. OTBx Air - Boston

The dining area in the kitchen. OTBx Air - Boston

Around the corner, there’s a half bath with a white porcelain pedestal sink and patterned-tile flooring.

The second level holds two bedrooms, both suites and 140 square feet. The one that faces the front of the house has three windows, a ceiling fan, and a walk-in closet with custom shelving. Its full bath comes with a white double vanity topped with quartz, a frameless glass shower with a marble surround and a marble tile floor. The flooring in the bathroom itself is tile.

The second bedroom has a larger walk-in closet than its counterpart, a ceiling fan, and two windows. Its full bath offers a single white vanity topped with marble, a marble tile floor, and a shower/bath combo with a clear glass door and a surround of gray subway tiles.

The top floor also has two bedrooms, as well as a full bath with a gray single vanity, a marble tile floor, and a tub/shower combo with clear glass doors, a gray subway tile surround, and a glass subway tile inlay in earth tones. One of the bedrooms has a walk-in closet.

This bedroom has an en-suite bath. OTBx Air - Boston

A bathroom with a standalone shower. OTBx Air - Boston

The tub/shower surround is gray subway tile with a glass inlay. OTBx Air - Boston

This bathroom offers a tub/shower combo. OTBx Air - Boston

This is one of several walk-in closets in the home. OTBx Air - Boston

The home’s one-car garage is tucked under the house, and the basement is unfinished. The home, which sits on 0.15 of an acre, has central air and forced hot-air heat and is just over a five-minute walk to the commuter rail station.

The basement is unfinished. OTBx Air - Boston

The home sits on 0.15 of an acre and offers a platform deck. OTBx Air - Boston

John Popp and Patrick Forshner of the PoppsProperties Team at Keller WIlliams Realty Boston MetroWest is the listing agent. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on the property.

Take the virtual tour.

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.