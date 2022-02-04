To escape crumbling coasts, some residents consider retreat

The home, which has stood on Truro’s coast since the 1800s, is one of many houses the Massachusetts coast that have been threatened by climate change-fueled erosion. Last January, a house on Plum Island collapsed into the sea during high tide. The following month, three summer homes in Sandwich partially collapsed amid a fierce winter storm. Just weeks later, another home on the shoreline split in two . Thousands of other coastal homes have suffered damage, too.

This week, a Ballston Beach house teetering on the edge of collapse was taken off its stilts and moved to a temporary, safe location . The move came after a nor’easter storm brought heavy rains, winds, and waves to Cape Cod, cracking the pilings on which the historic house stood and washing away much of its foundation.

Losing a home to erosion can be not only devastating but also financially ruinous. As seas continue to rise, and storms become stronger due to the climate crisis, many coastal residents and property owners are wondering how to best manage risk.

Bob Hamilton, coastal engineer and president of the Woods Hole Group, an engineering firm that works with homeowners and towns facing erosion crises, says that he would encourage anyone buying property on the coast to educate themselves about climate threats.

“Buyer beware. Have solid information about the property that you own, or the property that you’re seeking to own — what the risks are, what the historical trends of erosion may have been,” he said. “This type of information is readily available from government sources.”

Shoreline change maps are available online. But Jack Clarke, an environmental advocate and former member of the state’s Coastal Erosion Commission, said sellers should be required to disclose erosion risks just as they have to disclose asbestos or lead paint. He’s supported state legislation that would make such disclosures the law, but says the proposals failed in the face of staunch opposition from real estate interests.

Disclosures would not, however, help families who’ve owned their beachfront homes for generations. Those property owners do have options — none of them ideal.

Many communities and individuals on the coasts have been building seawalls and replenishing beaches with sand trucked in from other locations. But both are expensive, and can interrupt crucial natural processes while exacerbating erosion elsewhere. They can also provide a sense of “false security,” said Clarke, making people feel safer than they really are. Erosion has also accelerated rapidly since many coastal towns were developed, meaning some towns lack expertise in assessing climate risk.

Another option: retreat. Like the owners of the house on Truro that was moved this week, some residents may be able to have their homes transported to safer locations. But this can cost a fortune — prices which homeowners themselves generally have to bear.

In 2013, for instance, one family infamously spent about $1 million to move their Chappaquiddick Island mansion back 275 feet. The family also spent $4.5 m on a neighboring property and smaller house, then moved that house to make room for their mansion.

Clarke says more options should be available for homeowners at risk due to erosion. He is working to support a so-called “coastal buyback” bill, introduced in the statehouse this legislative session which would allow the government to buy damaged properties from residents and use the procured land for recreation and ecosystem restoration.

“People built in these areas with permits and allowance by governments [which has been] fortified over decades by federal flood insurance,” he said. “So it’s not just the property owners’ fault or responsibility, it’s governments’.”

Hamilton said erosion should be handled on the town level, rather than by individuals, especially since plenty of public infrastructure is also at risk. Some municipalities are beginning to consider moving entire communities away from the shore. The town of Falmouth, for example, is working with Hamilton’s organization to assess the costs and benefits of retreating from particularly vulnerable areas.

“Erosion doesn’t pay attention to property lines,” he said.

Dharna Noor can be reached at dharna.noor@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @dharnanoor.