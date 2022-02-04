At 36, Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron remains a brightly shining All-Star

If he does, he won’t place the replica version in a prominent location in his family’s home west of Boston. Like most reminders of his hockey career, the Selkes are tucked away in a corner of his basement.

Four times — 2012, ‘14, ‘15, and ‘17 — the Bruins captain has left the annual NHL Awards show carrying the silver cup, with bows and bunting, gifted to the best defensive forward in the league. This July, he could win his fifth, which would set a record.

Las Vegas, where Patrice Bergeron will touch down this weekend for the NHL’s All-Star Weekend, is typically where he goes to collect Selke Trophies.

His two Olympic medals (2010, ‘14) sit “in a safety deposit box at a bank somewhere,” he said. He can’t remember when he last saw them. “It’s been a while.”

The World Juniors (2005), World Championship (2006), and World Cup of Hockey (2016) medals are likewise stashed, as is the Stanley Cup ring (2011). Various No. 37 jerseys from Acadie-Bathurst, Team Canada, and previous All-Star Games (2015-16) hang in a closet.

He does not consider himself a collector of Patrice Bergeron memorabilia. But a few items are indelible. They are neatly framed and displayed on a wall in his basement den.

There’s the puck shot for his first NHL goal, in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, 2003, a backhand rebound on the power play against Roman Cechmanek. The Bruins went down, 3-0, and Bergeron, all of 18 years old, set up goals by Brian Rolston and Sandy McCarthy before scoring the tying goal himself. Mike Knuble potted the winner with 1:48 left.

There’s a signed Ray Bourque jersey, white in the Bruins’ early ‘90s style, to honor one of the greatest Bruins, a fellow Quebecois who gave Bergeron some of the leadership language he used first as a young alternate captain.

There’s another throwback sweater, a No. 9 Johnny Bucyk, in white, with the ‘70s gold shoulder trim and Bucyk’s neat, looping signature. Bergeron, like many young Bruins, was taken under the wing of “Chief,” who became the club’s traveling secretary and sage after his playing days.

The 2011 Stanley Cup was of course a career highlight for Bergeron. Jim Davis

Two pieces commemorate the 2011 Stanley Cup team: a photo of his linemate, Mark Recchi, who taught him how to speak from his heart during that run; and Bergeron’s jersey from Game 7 of the Final, signed by his teammates.

Finally, a Team Canada jersey from his Olympic linemate, Sidney Crosby, hangs with the Hall of Famers.

The rest of his memorabilia Bergeron might see again long after he retires. Whenever that might be.

“Maybe when my kids will be a little more curious about it, and want to see more,” he mused, chatting with a Globe reporter on the phone last Friday. “Maybe once I’m done, at times I’ll go back and take a look. But yeah, there’s a lot of it that’s in my memory bank as well. I think those are the best things, right?”

Team dinners, road trips, weddings, birthdays, locker room banter … he is trying to soak it in, live in the moment. But not because he’s leaving after this year. As he has said before, he is not thinking about that until the season is done.

Bergeron, 36, all but has the ‘22 Selke wrapped up. Opponents are earning 1.45 expected goals, 39.4 shot attempts, 18.67 scoring chances, and 5.9 high-danger shot attempts per 60 minutes when Bergeron is on the ice at five-on-five. None of the 261 forwards who had played 400-plus minutes had a lower rate.

With 12 goals and 33 points in 39 games, Bergeron is on pace for 26 goals and 68 points. His points-per-game rate this season (0.85) is about in line with his average since turning 30 (0.9).

“You don’t wake up at 36 and start working at it,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “He put in the time a lot of years ago to make sure that when these years came, he would be as physically able as he can be, with the obvious things that Father Time [takes] some stuff away from you.

“The game does get quicker every year. He’s been able to adjust to that. That’s a lot to do with how he prepares himself, and his hockey IQ. It’s off-the-charts good. That’s allowed him to play longer. Those are the two biggest reasons.

“Then the inside, the passion for the game, that separates you from other people. Probably those three or four things have — I don’t want to say extended [his career], because he’s still producing at a high rate.

“I don’t know what his ceiling is in terms of his age. He’s still playing like a guy that’s certainly not bumping up against it.”

Bergeron is not ready to look back on his fine career; he's still busy earning accolades and making memories. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

This upcoming All-Star experience will go into the bank with his past memories: Bourque’s “accuracy dominance,” as Bergeron called it, and MVP performance at the then-FleetCenter in 1996. Owen Nolan calling his shot on Dominik Hasek the next year in San Jose. Dany Heatley scoring four goals in the 2003 game, the year before Bergeron arrived in Boston.

“As a kid, you love the game, it’s a passion, it’s also a dream of yours,” he said. “It’s definitely an event you look at and think it’s pretty cool.”

Of his own accolades, which does he carry with him? What will last?

“Obviously, it’s easy for me to pick the 2011 Cup, and the Olympics, and all these experiences have been amazing,” he said. “I feel very fortunate and grateful that I was part of those teams that were so successful. I was lucky in my career to be a part of those teams.

“What I’ll remember the most are really the friendships, the bonds that I’ve created over the years. They’ve been pretty special. Once in a while I’ll send a text to some old teammates, old coaches, and it’s pretty amazing to realize how small the hockey world is and how many people I’ve met and had a chance to create a relationship with. To me, that’s the best part about what I do.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.