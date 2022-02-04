Andover’s EJ Perry named offensive MVP of East-West Shrine Bowl

Quarterback EJ Perry completed 13 of 18 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns in the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas on Thursday night. The West prevailed, 25-24, but Perry, an Andover native who played quarterback at Brown, was named the offensive MVP of the longest-running college all-star football game.
With the East trailing 19-0 in the third quarter, he connected with South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong Jr. for a 65-yard touchdown, then rushed for the two-point conversion.
Late in the game, with his team behind 25-8, Perry threw a pair of touchdowns to Nebraska’s Samori Toure.
Perry’s 114 career touchdowns and 8,712 passing yards as a four-year starter at Andover are second-most in Massachusetts history. Listed at 6-2 and 210 pounds, Perry started his collegiate career at Boston College, but transferred to Brown and threw for almost 6,000 yards and rushed for more than 1,100 yards in two seasons.
Earlier in the week, the NFL hopeful got some good news when he was invited to the NFL Combine.
