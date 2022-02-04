Andover’s EJ Perry named offensive MVP of East-West Shrine Bowl

Quarterback EJ Perry completed 13 of 18 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns in the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas on Thursday night. The West prevailed, 25-24, but Perry, an Andover native who played quarterback at Brown, was named the offensive MVP of the longest-running college all-star football game.

With the East trailing 19-0 in the third quarter, he connected with South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong Jr. for a 65-yard touchdown, then rushed for the two-point conversion.