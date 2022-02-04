Andrew James Lawson Foundation Invitational returns to TD Garden Saturday

His popularity was on full display in January, 2020, when the TD Garden opened its doors for a high school showcase in honor of the Andrew James Lawson Foundation, a non-profit established in memory of Lawson, who died at 27 after a two-year battle with cancer.

Willis, who topped 400 career wins in 2019, says without hesitation that “While Andrew Lawson might not be the best athlete to play at Norwell, he might be the most important. And he’s definitely the most popular.”

Norwell boys’ basketball coach John Willis has seen a lot of athletes come through his program the past three decades.

The Foundation was established in honor of the effervescent young man with Down syndrome, with a mission to improve the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

On Saturday, the Andrew James Lawson Invitational returns to TD Garden after being twice postponed in 2022 — first by rising COVID cases, then by the blizzard last weekend.

The tournament includes a 10-game slate that starts at 7:15 a.m. with a unified basketball game between Weymouth and Hingham, followed by a list of rivalry games between MIAA teams. Proceeds will help fund the foundation to award scholarships to students that focus on inclusion through sports.

“We’ve always been overwhelmed by the support for Andrew both during his life and after,” said Andrew’s mother, Regina Lawson. “It shows what Andrew meant to everyone else and how many lives he touched. He was that kind of guy.”

“The support of his classmates, the Norwell staff and athletic department, is what made it work. He was absolutely just one of the guys. He wasn’t that kid with down syndrome. They treated him like one of the guys.

A three-sport athlete who lettered in soccer, basketball, and track and field before graduating from Norwell in 2008, Lawson spent another 10 years coaching basketball, soccer, and helping with the Norwell athletic department.

After Andrew died in 2018, his father, James Lawson, got together with Steve Gibbs, his old friend and teammate at Lexington High to discuss ways to promote the Foundation.

The director of Hoop Mountain and a 16-year-coach at Pingree, Gibbs had been running a high school tournament at TD Garden for several years, and he worked with TD Garden president Amy Latimer to rebrand the event as the Andrew James Lawson Invitational.

When Norwell battled Hanover at the Garden in 2020, there was a tribute video for Lawson at halftime.

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the stands,” said Gibbs. “Anyone who either knew Andrew, or heard of his story, they were moved.

“Here he is after his passing, he still affects thousands of people, and has offered so much inspiration to other students with disabilities.”

After the Unified game, there will be a girls’ basketball matchup between Malden Catholic and Cardinal Spellman, followed by girls’ and boys’ games between Nashoba and Algonquin. At 1 p.m., Norwell will take the court against Silver Lake.

In 2019, Norwell faced Rockland at the TD Garden Invitational because that is where Lawson went to summer school. In 2020, the Clippers faced Hanover and former Norwell assistant Nick Hanigan, a dear friend of Lawson, who is now head coach at Hanover.

This year Norwell is taking on Silver Lake, which is coached by Norwell alum Bob Savoy, who grew up down the street from Lawson and coached his fifth-grade team in summer camp.

At halftime, there will be a video tribute to two of Lawson’s other mentors, Norwell boys’ soccer coach Jack Browne and outdoor track coach Tim Trenger.

“It’s really unique when you think about it,” said Willis. “Andrew had a 20-year connection with the school and students of Norwell from the time he started at basketball camp in fourth grade, to right up to the time when he passed away.”

“He’s a legendary figure in town. It was a special time when he was here and his impact and legacy lives on, not just in Norwell, but in the whole South Shore community.”

Scituate and Marshfield follow Norwell in a Patriot League showdown at 2:30 p.m. Between Marshfield coach Bob Fisher and Scituate coach Matt Poirier, there will be over 800 career wins on the sidelines in that contest.

Then at 4 p.m., Paul Connolly leads eighth-ranked Newton North against Dave Fazio and second-ranked Andover in a matchup between coaches with nearly 1,000 combined wins.

The action rolls on with league games between Dover-Sherborn and Dedham (5:30 p.m.), Amesbury and North Reading (7 p.m.), and a nonleague bout between Hamilton-Wenham and Revere (8:30 p.m.)

In addition to the proceeds from ticket sales, the Lawsons said that support for the Foundation has been pouring in from the Bruins Foundation, the TD Garden, and individual donations, which can be made at https://andrewjameslawsonfoundation.org/.

Saturday’s schedule:

▪ 7:15 a.m. — (Unified) Hingham vs. Weymouth.

▪ 8:30 a.m. — (Girls) Malden Catholic vs. Cardinal Spellman.

▪ 10 a.m. — (Girls) Algonquin vs. Nashoba.

▪ 11:30 a.m — (Boys) Algonquin vs. Nashoba.

▪ 1 p.m. — (Boys) Norwell vs. Silver Lake.

▪ 2:30 p.m. — (Boys) Scituate vs. Marshfield.

▪ 4 p.m. — (Boys) Andover vs. Newton North.

▪ 5:30 — (Boys) Dedham vs. Dover-Sherborn.

▪ 7 p.m. — (Boys) North Reading vs. Amesbury.

▪ 8:30 p.m. — (Boys) Revere vs. Hamilton-Wenham Regional.