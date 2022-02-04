Baseball players reject owners’ request for federal mediation in labor talks

On Thursday, MLB owners requested immediate assistance in the form of a mediator from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service in an effort to unlock the stalled negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement.

“The clearest path to a fair and timely agreement is to get back to the table,” read a statement from the Players Association. “Players stand ready to negotiate.”

Major League Baseball players flatly rejected the owners’ request for mediation Friday, instead asking for labor negotiations to resume.

A tightening timeline that has all but ensured a delayed start to spring training — and has put an on-time start to the regular season at risk — was a primary reason behind the owners’ request.

The players, who have been locked out since Dec. 2, pointed to a lack of urgency on the owners’ side for the current predicament with the baseball calendar.

“Two months after implementing their lockout, and just two days after committing to Players that a counterproposal would be made, the owners refused to make a counter, and instead requested mediation,” said the players’ statement. “After consultation with our Executive Board, and taking into account a variety of factors, we have declined this request.”

A response from MLB was not immediately available.

The sides last met Tuesday at MLB headquarters in New York. They have held three other bargaining sessions since the lockout began, two in-person meetings and one over Zoom.

Significant differences remain on issues that revolve around getting younger players paid earlier and competitive integrity.

The work stoppage is the first in 26 years for baseball.

