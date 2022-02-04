Beijing’s Winter Olympics kick off with opening ceremony at the ‘Bird’s Nest’

“Beginning of Spring” is the first of the 24 solar terms of the year, and that number — 24 — carried significance in the early moments of the opening ceremony of these Beijing Games. Organizers say it reflects “the Chinese people’s understanding of time,” also noting that these were the 24th Winter Olympics.

And in this case, the start of the Winter Olympics.

BEIJING — In China, Friday was “Lichun” — which translates to the beginning of spring.

The celebration of the lunar terms was punctuated by the first of what will be multiple pyrotechnic displays at the Bird’s Nest — including using fireworks to spell out the word “Spring.”

It’s also a Chinese belief that extreme cold breeds new life. Temperatures were expected to fall into the low 20s as the ceremony goes along; perhaps not extreme cold, but certainly a chilly start to the Beijing Games.

Bing Dwen Dwen (center), one of the mascots of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, is seen with performers. JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

The opening ceremony included Chinese President Xi Jinping and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach seated near each other at the stadium known as the Bird’s Nest.

The Chinese officially refer to the place as National Stadium — it’s the ‘Bird’s Nest’ because of its design, the web of steel resembling the way branches would be turned into a nest. It becomes the first facility to ever play host to the opening of both a summer and winter games, after it also was where the 2008 Olympics began.

Track and field was contested at the Bird’s Nest then, those games being the ones where Usain Bolt’s reign as the greatest Olympic sprinter began with his world-record times in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

Athletes from 91 nations are expected to march in the ceremony, including four from the island of Taiwan — which, for the Olympics and most international sporting events, is referred to as Chinese Taipei.

The country where the coronavirus outbreak emerged two years ago launched a locked-down Winter Olympics on Friday, proudly projecting its might on the most global of stages even as some Western governments mounted a diplomatic boycott over the way China treats millions of its own people.

Beijing becomes the first city to host both winter and summer Olympic Games. And while some are staying away from the second pandemic Olympics in six months, many other world leaders planned to attend the opening ceremony. Most notable: Russian President Vladimir Putin, who met privately with Jinping earlier in the day as a dangerous standoff unfolds at Russia’s border with Ukraine.

The Olympics — and the opening ceremony — are always an exercise in performance for the host nation, a chance to showcase its culture, define its place in the world, flaunt its best side. That's something China in particular has been consumed with for decades. But at this year's Beijing Games, the gulf between performance and reality will be particularly jarring.

Fourteen years ago, a Beijing opening ceremony that featured massive pyrotechnic displays and thousands of card-flipping performers set a new standard of extravagance to start an Olympics that no host since has matched. It was a fitting start to an event often billed as China's “coming out.”

For Beijing, these Olympics are a confirmation of its status as world player and power. But for many outside China, particularly in the West, they have become a confirmation of the country’s increasingly authoritarian turn.

Chinese authorities are crushing pro-democracy activism, tightening their control over Hong Kong, becoming more confrontational with Taiwan and interning Muslim Uyghurs in the far west — a crackdown the U.S. government and others have called genocide.

The pandemic also weighs heavily on this year's Games, just as it did last summer in Tokyo. More than two years after the first COVID-19 cases were identified in China’s Hubei province, nearly 6 million human beings have died and hundreds of millions more around the world have been sickened.

Performers held signs during the opening ceremony. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

The parade of athletes at the opening ceremony was expected to take about an hour. Representatives from 91 nations are taking part, including about 80 percent of the US delegation of athletes.

As always at an Olympics, Greece was the first nation to enter the stadium. From there, it goes alphabetically — but by the language of the host country.

That’s why Greece will be followed by, in order, Turkey, Malta, Madagascar, Malaysia, Ecuador, Eritrea, Jamaica, Belgium and then Japan.

The US is 56th in the order, which would be confusing to those thinking it’ll go according to the English alphabet. The US group will be between Bulgaria and American Samoa.

The team of Russian athletes will be the official midpoint of the parade. They’re here competing under the Olympic emblem and not the Russian flag, part of the sanctions handed down to that nation’s Olympic committee for doping scandals such as the one that overshadowed the 2014 Sochi Games.

Tradition also dictates who the last two teams in the parade are Italy — the host of the next Winter Games in 2026 — will enter next-to-last, and then China will close the parade with its delegation.

More photos from the ceremony

Performer’s danced during the opening ceremony. Elsa/Getty Images

Dancers performed during the opening ceremony. Ashley Landis/Associated Press





Dancers performed during the opening ceremony. Matt Slocum/Associated Press





A general view of a projection of the Olympics Rings and Logo inside the stadium, as performer’s dance during the opening ceremony. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images



