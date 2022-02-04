Brian Flores shined light on two explosive NFL issues — race and tanking — and other thoughts

The fat-fingered Bill Belichick text in which Hoodie congratulated the wrong Brian and revealed the Giants had already decided on Brian Daboll was appalling. Flores handled Bill’s blunder with grace, then submitted to a charade interview with the Giants.

▪ The Brian Flores lawsuit is bad news for the NFL on multiple levels. It’s clear that the Shield’s Rooney Rule is a farce and that Black coaches have a legit gripe; they are not getting due respect or consideration from NFL owners.

Flores has demonstrated toughness, fearlessness, and competence. As head coach of the Dolphins, he was 4-2 against Belichick and 19-14 in his last two seasons. This gets you fired?

Advertisement

The league has a problem, and Flores was brave to shine a light on it. But it was one of his other charges that jumped off the page of his complaint and could be even more explosive for the NFL: The allegation that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered Flores $100,000 per game to intentionally lose games in 2019.

Ross quickly denied the charge, but the accusation is totally believable and is a ticking time bomb for the NFL. It’s clear to any fan that the Dolphins would have been better off losing every game in 2019. It would have gotten them quarterback Joe Burrow, who has turned the Cincinnati Bengals into a Super Bowl team in two seasons.

This is the problem. Tanking works in the NFL. It most recently worked for the Bengals. If Ross ordered Flores to lose in 2019, he was not being stupid. He was just doing what the NFL encourages non-playoff teams to do. Remember the noise in New York when the tanking Jets beat the Rams in December of 2020, taking themselves out of the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes?

Advertisement

The NBA addressed tanking fairly well after the 1983-84 season when the Rockets lost enough games to get Akeem Olajuwon while Chicago’s losing netted Michael Jordan. A draft lottery was established for non-playoff teams in the summer of 1984 and then-commissioner David Stern said, “The lottery will once and for all eliminate the issue that has been raised that one can win by losing.”

The NFL needs to find something similar. Ross is never going to admit he told Flores to lose, but it would have made sense if he’d issued such an order. The way the draft is structured, a bad team wins by being a really bad team.

The NFL needs a draft system that won’t reward finishing last. It’s that simple. Throwing games is criminal activity. It’s consumer fraud. It should get you barred from your sport.

When the NFL slapped Tom Brady with four games for deflating footballs, the league insisted that the punishment was severe (more than a guy would get for beating up his girlfriend or taking steroids, for instance) because the transgression involved “competition.” What impacts competition more than throwing games?

It’s fascinating that Flores would shine a light on tanking at the same time greedy professional sports leagues are rushing to get their piece of the gambling pie. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred are in a footrace to partner with bookies.

Now that we may have evidence that team owners might be ordering coaches to lose, a major scandal seems inevitable. Goodell and Manfred should read up on the Black Sox scandal of 1919, which almost killed baseball. Tanking and gambling could ultimately take the NFL and MLB down the path toward professional wrestling.

Advertisement

Thanks to Brian Flores for shining a light on this. Maybe something can be done before it’s too late.

▪ Bad enough that Brady didn’t thank the Patriots or their fans when he issued his retirement manifesto Tuesday. Where was Tommy’s love for John “Dorito Dink” Jastremski and Jimmy “Hotfingers” McNally?

In all seriousness, Brady seems to have survived his four-game suspension for Deflategate pretty well. It’s apparent that taking a little air out of footballs (only footie-pajama-wearing Patriot cultists would deny that they did indeed have a deflation scheme) didn’t have much impact on Brady’s play; he was equally great before and after the scandal.

Brady’s New York Times front-page “professional obit” didn’t mention the “cheating scandal” of Deflategate until the 18th paragraph.

▪ Quiz: This player was league MVP, LCS MVP, and World Series MVP. He also hit the first home run in the history of Shea Stadium. Name him (answer below).

▪ If you claim to be a hardcore Celtics fan, pay homage to former coach Bill Fitch, who died Wednesday in Texas at the age of 89.

Fitch was the first non-Celtic hired by Red Auerbach to coach the team, and he did it very well. In Fitch’s first season, the Celtics made what was then the greatest single-season turnaround in NBA history, going from 29 wins to 61. The Celtics won a championship in Fitch’s second season. They went 242-86 in Fitch’s four seasons.

Advertisement

Larry Bird and Bill Fitch in 1983. Connell, Paul Globe photo

Fitch’s most important contribution to Celtics history was the acquisition of Robert Parish in the 1980 draft/trade swindle with the Warriors. Red got Kevin McHale and Parish from Golden State in exchange for No. 1 pick Joe Barry Carroll. Auerbach got all the credit for the mega-deal, but it was Fitch who identified Parish as a sleeper talent who might blossom into a star.

▪ It was June of 2009 and the Red Sox were playing the Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit. Hours before the game, there was a young man in civilian clothes hovering around the batting cage, and he seemed to be kind of a big deal. He was being shown around the grounds and he had “handlers.”

In the middle of batting practice, the young man approached and said, “Hi, I’m Matt Stafford. When I was in junior high school in Texas, I was in a club of young sports journalists and they let us go to a convention in Boston. You spoke to our group. You and Bob Ryan.”

Wonder whatever happened to that nice young man.

▪ Jim Gray gave us a new level of pathetic suckup when — two days after ESPN got it right, and one day before Brady made it official — Gray “interviewed” Brady in one of their staged sessions and asked if he thought ESPN’s reporters “overstepped the boundaries of having the proper respect for all that you have achieved.” Wow.

Advertisement

Closer to home, WBZ-TV — Bob Kraft’s house organ — went all out trying to ignore Brady’s obvious snub of the Patriots and their fans.

▪ According to a much-trusted Globe insider, over the last two seasons, when Marcus Smart shoots nine times or fewer, the Celtics are 26-12. Over the course of Smart’s career, they are 191-94 when he takes nine shots or fewer.

▪ The naming of the NBA All-Star reserves always reminds me of Larry Bird’s obsession with Bill Laimbeer in the golden 1980s. Larry was annually voted a starter. After the announcement of the starters, Bird would approach Boston writers to ask if Laimbeer was named a sub.

“It just about ruins my weekend when he’s there,” Bird said. “I gotta get up Saturday morning and get on the bus to practice and see Laimbeer sittin’ up front and hear him say, ‘Good morning, Larry,’ and then I gotta say, ‘[expletive] you, Bill.’ ”

▪ The Big Three of men’s tennis reminds me a little of the “Willie, Mickey, and the Duke” center-field argument among New York baseball fans in the 1950s. Last weekend, Rafael Nadal took the lead with his 21st major championship when he won the Australian Open in dramatic fashion. Roger Federer and personal-freedom warrior Novak Djokoic remain stalled at 20.

▪ Knicks guard Kemba Walker was scoreless in back-to-back games leading into the weekend.

▪ He’s baaaaack. Rick Pitino, in his second year at Iona, has the Gaels readying for March Madness. Iona started the season 18-3, including an upset of Alabama. The 69-year-old Pitino told the New York Post, “My goal is to finish my career at Iona. That doesn’t mean I wouldn’t entertain to be an NBA coach again.”

Are you listening, Brad Stevens? (That’s a joke, folks.)

Former Celtics coach Rick Pitino is in his second season at Iona. Michael Conroy

▪ US Soccer didn’t do itself proud by scheduling Honduras in 2-degree temperatures (minus-14 wind chill) to get home-field advantage in St. Paul Wednesday night. Forcing mighty Honduras into a cold climate worked, as the Americans won the Cup qualifier, 3-0 (no shots for Honduras) but it’s a hollow win when a program places victory above dignity and sportsmanship.

Having violated USSF guidelines for safe outdoor play, the Americans are lucky their own star players didn’t suffer injuries in the ridiculous weather.

▪ Congrats to A.J. Vinatieri, son of Adam, a kicker from Zionsville, Ind., who plans to play for UMass in the fall.

▪ Hoping to hear Gary Tanguay’s name when Oscar nominations are announced Tuesday. Gare Bear killed it in “Don’t Look Up.”

▪ Garry Brown, a Springfield sportswriting legend and the nicest man ever to grace any press box, died Monday at the age of 90. He covered sports in Western Massachusetts and here in Boston for seven decades. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno called Brown “our Damon Runyan.’’

▪ Quiz answer: Willie Stargell.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.