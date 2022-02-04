Brittany Bowe gets another event, and to carry the flag, to open her Games

Then, Bowe was selected to be one of the US flagbearers in Friday night’s opening ceremony at the Bird’s Nest stadium after the original choice, bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor , was forced into isolation by a positive COVID-19 test.

First, she claimed another speedskating race in Beijing — or, more appropriately, reclaimed it — when a third spot opened up for the Americans in the 500 meters.

Brittany Bowe was having quite an Olympics — before she even hit the ice.

“It’s a shame that Elana can’t do it because we all felt she was the deserving front-runner to have that honor,” US speedskating coach Ryan Shimabukuro said after Friday’s training session at the Ice Ribbon oval, which Bowe skipped to rest up for her evening duties.

"But Brittany is obviously taking that responsibility seriously and she's going to lead that delegation like the champion she is. I think there's no better runner-up than Brittany to do that."

Bowe, a six-time world champion and bronze medalist at the 2018 Winter Games, finished first in the 500 at the US trials last month. But she gave up her Olympic spot after event favorite Erin Jackson slipped in her heat and shockingly finished third overall.

At the time, the Americans only had two guaranteed spots in the event, so Bowe withdrew to ensure that Jackson got a chance to skate in Beijing. However, the US picked up a third skater after the International Skating Union recently issued its final allotments. So Bowe, the first Black woman to win a World Cup race, is back in alongside Jackson and Kimi Goetz.

Bowe’s best races are the 1,000 and 1,500, both of which are considered strong medal possibilities for the 33-year-old Floridian.

Along with Meyers Taylor, US Virgin Islands skeleton athlete Katie Tannenbaum also was pulled from the ceremony by a positive COVID-19 test. The only athlete representing the Virgin Islands, its flag was instead carried by a volunteer.

Americans surprise in taking team skate lead

It was supposed to be a foregone conclusion that Russia’s powerful stable of figure skaters, including world champions in three of the four disciplines, would run away with the team gold medal. Nathan Chen and the rest of the Americans must have taken exception.

The three-time world champ’s winning short program set the tone for Team USA, and everyone else followed suit. Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue won the rhythm dance with a season-best score, and Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier capped the first of three days of team competition with a personal-best short program.

That left the Americans with 28 points, two ahead of the Russians and seven ahead of China.

“We can walk away with a medal for sure. What color? It’s hard to say,” said Chen; the US won team bronze four years ago in Pyeongchang. “But I have faith in my teammates, and I know they’re going to do the best they can do.”

In fact, the only discipline they didn’t win was pairs. Knierim and Frazier were third behind China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, who set a world record with their short program, and Russians Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov.

The team event takes a break Saturday before the women’s short program Sunday, where the Russians will again be the favorites. After that, the top-five scoring nations advance to the free skates, with the medals decided Monday night.

Hockey star Brianna Decker suffers Games-ending leg injury

US women’s hockey star Brianna Decker will miss the rest of the Olympics after injuring her left leg in the Americans’ tournament-opening victory against Finland. The forward was hurt when she was tripped from behind by Ronja Savolainen midway through the first period Thursday night. Decker screamed in agony and was unable to put any weight on her left leg, eventually leaving the ice on a stretcher.

Decker is expected to remain in Beijing rather than fly back to the US immediately.

Mystery course awaits alpine skiers

Every arriving Olympic skier has had some version of the same experience: The highway stretches toward the mountains northwest of Beijing, and there in the distance, stark against a landscape of jagged, brown earth, is a lonely ribbon of white, unseen by any of them until that moment: the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre.

When the first skiers launch themselves down Xiaohaituo Mountain (altitude: 7,211 feet) in Sunday’s traditional Alpine opener — the men’s downhill — they will be doing so on a speed course, nicknamed “The Rock,” that none of them have raced before. A course that had existed in their minds as little more than some drone video footage that got passed around last year, and a handful of training runs permitted this week.

Thursday’s second of those was delayed an hour due to strong winds. There is a third scheduled for Saturday.

Though its 100-percent man-made snow and setup overseen by seasoned International Ski Federation (FIS) officials has drawn mostly rave reviews, its distinguishing feature as a competition venue is its newness. The coronavirus pandemic scuttled plans for test events, and China’s strict border controls during the pandemic made even a quick and casual recognizance mission out of the question.

“New venue, new course, new snow,” said Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, the No. 1-ranked man in the world this season in both the downhill and super-G. “It was really hard to imagine how it was going to be.”

“Normally, we race on the same tracks every year, and we always go back to the same venues, and as a rookie you learn these tracks and you build your way up to the point where you feel comfortable racing [on them],” US downhiller Travis Ganong, a two-time Olympian, said this week after the first training run. “And we have to do that now in three days.”

Underpinning the competition, of course, is the unspoken threat of risk, inherent in a competition in which humans propel themselves downward at speeds of up to 90 mph, protected only by a helmet and their own ability and experience. With a maximum incline of 68 degrees, Yanqing is considered one of the steepest venues in the sport.

But it also could prove to make these Olympics the sport’s ultimate test, with every skier in the same position of unfamiliarity.

“It’s unfortunate. It’s not ideal,” Ganong said. “But everyone is in the same boat.”

On Monday, the women’s competition gets underway on “The Ice River” technical course, with the giant slalom.

Opening overtures

⋅ Organizers say nine more athletes and officials tested positive for COVID-19 in cases confirmed on Thursday, raising the total to 111 since the Olympic period started Jan. 23. Seven cases were detected at the Beijing airport, and the other two cases came from daily PCR testing that all people inside the Olympic bubbles must undergo. The overall total of positive cases is 308 through Thursday. Almost 12,000 people have arrived in Beijing from outside China.

Nordic combined superstar Eric Frenzel and teammate Terence Weber have tested positive for COVID-19 twice in Beijing, landing them in an isolation hotel. Frenzel won gold on the normal hill at the 2018 Olympics — as he did at the Sochi Games — and also earned gold in the team competition as well as a silver on the large hill, giving him six Olympic medals in his career.

Norway’s Jarl Magnus Riiber, ranked No. 2 in the world, also tested positive for COVID-19 and seemed to indicate he was out of the competition, posting on Instagram that “the [gold] is yours guys.”

Also among those quarantined in the Olympic Village is former Bruins defenseman Steven Kampfer, who was unable to practice with the US men’s hockey team. The US opens against host China on Thursday.

⋅ There’s a new shirtless athlete at the Games: Nathan Crumpton. Born in Kenya, the resident of Utah and graduate of Princeton is a skeleton athlete formerly with the US and now competing for American Samoa. He walked in shirtless and underterred by a temperature of 23 degrees. Tonga’s Pita Taufatofua, who has shirtlessly been part of the last three Games — both summer and winter — is not in Beijing, instead trying to lead relief efforts in the island nation after a tsunami caused catastropic damage.

⋅ Saudi Arabia made its first appearance at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony after alpine skier Fayik Abdi qualified to compete. Also making its first appearance is the Caribbean island nation of Haiti. It is being represented by alpine skier Richardson Viano, who was adopted by Italian parents and raised in France.

⋅ Finland women’s hockey coach Pasi Mustonen is leaving the Games to return home and attend to a family emergency. He coached the Finns to a bronze medal in 2018.