EMass wrestling: Milton’s Mason Pellegri headlines Athletes of the Week

Love Daley, Middlesex — The senior from Virginia captured her third Phillips Andover Girls’ Tournament title and her second Outstanding Wrestler award after winning the 151-pound weight class with a 22-second pin in the final.

Ben Ford, Cohasset — Just a week after earning Most Outstanding Wrestler honors at the 30th annual Cohasset Invitational, the senior notched his 100th career victory with a pin in a 54-27 win over South Shore Tech on Wednesday.

Mason Pellegri, Milton — In a matchup of top-five ranked 170-pound wrestlers, the fifth-ranked sophomore was able to pin Natick senior Jake Adelmann, who was ranked No. 2. Earlier this season he defeated No. 4-ranked Will Conniff of King Philip.