Having a women’s-specific shoe brand is empowering to college basketball players

Indeed she was, and she will be moving forward. A Wellesley native and senior guard for Hamilton, Zarle recently started rocking Moolah Kicks in games. Founded by 2020 Boston College graduate Natalie White, the company sponsors a growing list of nearly 30 NCAA women’s basketball players with name-image-likeness deals. NIL legislation was officially approved last summer.

The question texted to Kelcie Zarle earlier this year is symbolic of the symbiotic growth of Moolah Kicks, “the women’s basketball brand ,” and the women’s game at large.

Are you wearing the Moolahs in the game?

A friend of Zarle’s connected her with Williams senior guard Maggie Meehan, who wanted a pair of Moolah Kicks. Zarle happened to have some in Meehan’s size and gave them to her when Hamilton and Williams matched up earlier this season. Word spreads quickly.

“It’s this domino effect that seems to be happening,” Zarle said, “One person has them and others want to get a pair, get in on it.”

Not only is Zarle a Moolah Kicks athlete, she’s also a company intern. She discovered Moolah Kicks through an Instagram advertising campaign and now runs the page, and all other social media, as Moolah’s social media coordinator. Shortly after reaching out to White for a networking call, Zarle took on the popular Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Two former players help organize Moolah Kicks’s NIL deals. Faith Suggs, who played at Duke, coordinates college deals. Emma Bedeker, who played at Manhattan, works with high school athletes.

White, who also serves as Moolah Kicks’s CEO, said they pursue athletes who embody the brand’s mission.

“Our NIL roster is doing everything that we stand for, balancing purpose and performance,” said White. “Women’s basketball has so many voices. And every single one of those is integral to the DNA of women’s basketball.”

Zarle wears her Moolah Kicks for the Continentals, who compete in the Division 3 New England Small College Athletic Conference. Most Division 2 and 3 programs do not have restrictive sponsorship deals, making any type of shoe fair game. At the Division 1 level, however, program- or department-level apparel deals dictate what shoe brand is worn on-court.

“We have the opportunity to really connect with college athletes and work with them to the level where they feel like this sneaker is not only performing well on the D2 and D3 courts,” White said, “but for the D1 kids, they can use their platform to promote the first women’s basketball brand.”

“We know how many high schoolers and middle schoolers look up to college women’s basketball players. This is the opportunity to show women’s basketball at large that we have players standing behind this.”

Doug Fillis, founder of the New York-based NIL education and consulting firm Accelerate Sports Ventures, works with BC and other schools’ athletic departments on best practices for athletes and branding opportunities. Fillis said women’s basketball has been “very strong in the NIL space.”

According to Opendorse, compensation for women’s basketball NIL deals accounts for 26.2 percent of total NIL compensation, trailing only football.

“Overall, NIL has been a phenomenal success for female athletes,” Fillis said. “There was a lot of speculation early on that this would be a men’s basketball or football ecosystem, but what we found is there are opportunities for everybody.”

BC senior point guard Marnelle Garraud wears her school-issued New Balance shoes in games but found a way to rep Moolah Kicks. A Lynn native and Noble & Greenough alum, Garraud befriended White at BC. In addition to Moolah Kicks, Garraud has NIL deals with ISlide, York Athletics, and ije. Some of the deals are for free gear, others provide commission-based compensation based on purchases with a customized promotional code.

“One of the biggest things I’m learning about NIL is using your platform to build your brand,” Garraud said. “It’s not just playing. You have so much value as an athlete, on social media, as a spokesperson. It’s learning how to use your voice and speak up for the things you care about.”

There’s a true partnership between the brand and women’s college players.

“It’s becoming a known thing, especially around here,” said Garraud, who recently noticed local high school players wearing the shoes. “There’s more support and people picking up on it, and the trend is the same for women’s basketball.

“I see similarities with Moolah and the trend going up and also with the sport of women’s basketball.”

A literature major and the NESCAC’s second-leading scorer at 19.7 points per game, Zarle had struggled to find a basketball shoe that fit comfortably. Most were too “clunky,” she said.

She finds her Moolah Kicks, which are sold online and at 140 Dicks Sporting Goods stores nationwide, to be more lightweight and durable than other shoes.

For Moolah Kicks, NIL deals are a venture in brand awareness and women’s basketball empowerment. Zarle is a major part of that, turning an interest into an NIL deal, and now a real-world, professional endeavor.

“Spreading awareness about Moolah throughout my conference is especially impactful,” Zarle said. “It’s a really special opportunity.”