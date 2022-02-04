Jayson Tatum (24 points) leads the way, Celtics top Pistons to win fourth straight

The Celtics led by as many as 24 points in the fourth quarter before the Pistons cut into the deficit in the final minutes after Udoka had emptied his bench. The lead was never really in danger, but it wasn’t the best showing by backups hoping to show they deserve more opportunities.

Before the game, coach Ime Udoka said he was confident that his team would not look past the 12-win Detroit team that did not even have No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham. Then the Celtics took the court and affirmed Udoka’s belief, as they seized a 102-93 win in which they never trailed.

DETROIT — The Celtics know their schedule will get considerably more challenging soon, so that makes it especially important not to botch relatively straightforward opportunities such as Friday’s matchup against the Pistons.

Nevertheless, Boston (29-25) has won a season-high four games in a row and six of its last seven to put itself within striking distance of a top six seed in the Eastern Conference.

Jayson Tatum, one night after being named an All-Star for the third time, had 24 points and nine rebounds and was able to rest the entire fourth quarter. Robert Williams added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Celtics mostly set the tone with their defense, holding the Pistons to 32.7 percent shooting.

Observations from the game:

▪ Jaylen Brown was not selected as an All-Star reserve, and at the start Friday he seemed determined to show that he belongs. He was eager to attack and found space on his drives to the rim, although at times he was trying to do too much. In the second quarter, he operated more within the flow of the game.

▪ Brown and Tatum picked up first-half technical fouls for complaining about officiating. Brown’s was an isolated incident, but Tatum spent most of the first half carping and was particularly frustrated that fouls were not called when he had the ball knocked away a couple of times. Udoka has said Tatum tends to let officiating affect his play, and in the first half the All-Star made just 2 of 8 shots and had 5 points and an assist.

▪ One of Tatum’s turnovers was forced by former Celtics big man Kelly Olynyk. Tatum looked to exploit the mismatch with Olynyk and the Detroit forward held his ground, forcing Tatum to give up the ball. He got it right back with a fresh dribble, and Olynyk was up to the task once again, this time reaching in and poking the ball away before it bounced out of bounds off of Tatum.

▪ Udoka had settled on an eight-man rotation recently, with Dennis Schröder, Josh Richardson, and Grant Williams the lone bench players seeing the floor before game’s turned into blowouts. He went a bit deeper in the first half Friday, with Romeo Langford playing seven first-half minutes and scoring 4 points.

▪ The Pistons don’t have a good offense, and it’s even worse without Cunningham, but the Celtics’ first-half defense was stout anyway. Detroit frequently settled for contested mid-range jumpers and was unable to get out in transition or establish any real flow. Detroit did not register any fast-break points in the first half, when it was held to 31 points.

▪ With Tatum and Brown off to quiet starts, the Celtics in the second quarter went to their high-flying safety valve, Robert Williams, who converted three alley-oops, two from Marcus Smart and one from Tatum.

▪ The Celtics led by as many as 19 early in the third quarter before the Pistons clawed back. But one subtle play by Smart might have been the biggest of the period. With Detroit trailing, 63-49, it knocked the ball away and had a path for a fast break. But Smart hustled back and gobbled up the loose ball before firing it to Grant Williams for a 3-pointer, an important 5-point swing.

▪ Tatum started to find his groove in the third quarter. Back-to-back 3-pointers appeared to give him a jolt of confidence, and then he mixed some strong drives to the hoop in with those long-range daggers and finished with 19 points in the period. A few of his heat-check attempts were slightly ambitious, however.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.