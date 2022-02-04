NHL announces Winter Classic returning to Fenway Park in 2023

Bettman, addressing the media in Las Vegas prior to the start of this weekend’s All-Star festivities, did not reveal what team the Bruins will oppose. The league also did not confirm the game would be Jan. 1, but each of the prior 13 Winter Classics have been played on that date.

Commissioner Gary Bettman on Friday said the league again will hold its Winter Classic at Fenway Park, marking a return of the signature outdoor game to Fenway for the first time since New Year’s Day 2010.

It will be the fourth time that the Bruins, owned by NHL Chairman of the Board Jeremy Jacobs, will be featured. His team rubbed out the Flyers, 2-1, in overtime the first time at Fenway, then were hammered by the Canadiens, 5-1, at Gillette Stadium in 2016 before the largest crowd (67,246) ever to watch a hockey game in New England.

On Jan. 1, 2019, the Bruins dealt the Blackhawks a 4-2 loss at Notre Dame Stadium before a crowd of 76,126. Boston also played outside last Feb. 21, beating the Flyers, 7-3, in Lake Tahoe.

Fenway, which opened in April 1912, has played host to other outdoor hockey games in the wake of the NHL’s game there in 2010, which drew a crowd of 38,112.

