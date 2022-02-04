NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says league is ready to return to world stage

The league also is engaged in discussions with the players on reviving the World Cup of Hockey for a possible 2024 return, the commissioner said before the All-Star weekend’s skills competition at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Commissioner Gary Bettman announced Friday that the NHL Global Series will return next season with preseason games in Germany and Switzerland, followed by regular-season games in Finland and the Czech Republic.

The NHL is ready to go worldwide again after two years of coronavirus restrictions and a missed Olympics.

“Internationally for us is a no-brainer,” deputy commissioner Bill Daly said. “We had established momentum in terms of having a greater and more regular presence of games in Europe. I think with the pandemic waning and hopefully a return to normalcy, it only makes sense to restart those efforts and to further them. It’s important for us.”

Bettman also said Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz won’t be disciplined or sanctioned for his angry, volatile reaction to questions from reporters earlier this week.

Wirtz later said he reacted poorly to questions about what the organization was doing to address the power dynamic between players and coaches in light of the accusations made by Kyle Beach, who says he was sexually assaulted by then-Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich during the clubs’s Stanley Cup run in 2010.

“I think this has been very emotional and frustrating and draining for the Blackhawks and Rocky in particular,” Bettman said. “I think it was an emotional moment, which Rocky promptly — on his own — apologized for. ... I think this was just, you know, all of us at one time or another have a moment. And this was a moment.”

The Blackhawks said they have interviewed Kyle Davidson and Eric Tulsky for their general manager job.

Davidson has been serving as the team’s interim GM. Tulsky is an assistant general manager with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Davidson, in his 12th year with the club, was elevated to the interim job after longtime general manager Stan Bowman resigned in October in the wake of a report by an outside law firm that found the organization mishandled Beach’s allegations.

In his usual All-Star weekend roundup of the NHL’s upcoming schedule of major events, Bettman announced that the Panthers will host the 2023 All-Star Weekend two decades after the event first visited the Miami area. The 2021 weekend was scheduled for Florida before it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hurricanes will get their first Stadium Series outdoor home game at Raleigh’s Carter-Finley Stadium next season.

Bettman said the league still intends to hold the 2022 draft with fans at Montreal’s Bell Centre on July 7-8, but the event could be moved or held virtually if local coronavirus restrictions haven’t been lifted by then.

He said the NHL also will have to consider allowing Canadian teams to play elsewhere if they’re still unable to host crowds in the near future. The Canadiens are currently limited to crowds of 500 fans for at least the next two weeks.

Arizona on his mind

Bettman and the league remain confident the Coyotes won’t have to leave the Phoenix area despite the latest setback in their many years of arena woes. The commissioner confirmed the Coyotes are considering playing in Arizona State’s unfinished, 5,000-seat hockey arena after their deal to play in the much-maligned Gila River Arena in Glendale ends this summer.

“There has to be a temporary accommodation knowing that a new arena is coming,” Bettman said about the possibility of moving to the university rink that will open in the fall.

Despite reports of some NHL owners being annoyed by the Coyotes’ desperate plan to play in a tiny rink for at least five seasons, Bettman said the league feels confident Arizona could be financially competitive in a smaller venue.

“We’re not sure there’s going to be a material difference between their revenues at ASU than where they are in Glendale,” Bettman said. “In fact, on one projection that we’ve done, we think they may do better.”

Bettman also took a shot at the NBA’s Phoenix Suns for their unwillingness to share Footprint Center.

“My guess is they would prefer that the Coyotes leave town,” Bettman said.

Nilan blames vaccine stance for firing

Former NHL enforcer Chris Nilan says he was fired from a Montreal sports radio station for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a letter posted to social media Thursday advising listeners of his departure from TSN 690, the 63-year-old Nilan said a request for an exemption was refused and he received a letter Tuesday signed by a Bell Media executive informing him his contract was being terminated.

Nilan said Bell Media ordered him to get vaccinated late last year. Nilan said he consulted with his doctor and, because of an unspecified medical condition, decided against vaccination. Bell Media declined to comment Friday.

Nilan, who hosted “Off the Cuff” on the station, had 110 goals, 115 assists, and 3,043 penalty minutes in 688 NHL games with Montreal, Boston, and the New York Rangers between 1979 and 1992.