Seamus Power takes 5-stroke lead, sets 36-hole record at Pebble Beach

The 34-year-old Irishman had another 8-under 64 — the seventh time in 14 rounds this year he has been at 65 or lower — and built a five-shot lead to par.

Power knew what he was doing. He wrapped up a sublime display with his wedges Friday with a 4-foot birdie, his 10th of the round, to set a 36-hole record in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Even for being located next to the ocean, the iconic finishing hole at Pebble Beach is short for par 5s by modern standards. That didn’t keep Seamus Power, who has plenty of pop, from taking an iron off the tee and playing it as a three-shot hole.

Advertisement

“My wedge play was great,” Power said. “I had three or four shots I hit very, very close and the way I’ve been putting — they were not gimme birdies, but certainly ones you would expect to make — it just changes your whole complex of your round, of your score.”

That score was 16-under 128 over rounds at Spyglass Hill on Thursday and Pebble Beach on Friday, both under as magnificent weather as the Monterey Peninsula can provide.

The wind might show up at some point this year on the PGA Tour, it just might not be in Hawaii or California.

Power broke the 36-hole tournament record previously held by Nick Taylor (14-under 129) in 2020, and Phil Mickelson (15-under 129) in 2005.

Tom Hoge could only manage a 69 at Monterey Peninsula and was at 11-under 132 along with Adam Svensson of Canada (63 at Monterey Peninsula) and Andrew Putnam (67 at Spyglass).

Patrick Cantlay, at No. 4 the highest-ranked player in the world at Pebble, again was slowed by a back-to-back bogeys. Four of his six birdies were on the par 5s at Spyglass, and he had a 68 that left him six shots behind to par.

Advertisement

Jason Day, who tied for third at Torrey Pines last week to at least get back inside the top 100 in the world, had a 66 at Monterey Peninsula and was still in the mix at 9-under 134. He was joined by a relative surprise, Sean O’Hair, working himself back from a torn oblique. O’Hair has opened with a pair of 67s.

All of them are chasing Power, who might just not be coming into his own.

LPGA — Leona Maguire and Marina Alex shared the lead in the LPGA Drive On Championship after another windy round at Crown Colony.

Maguire birdied the par-5 18th for a 7-under 65, and Alex closed with birdies on the par-4 eighth and par-5 ninth for a 66. They were at 13-under 131 with a round left.

Maguire had six birdies in a 10-hole stretch in the middle of her bogey-free round.

“Just been playing really solid, taking advantage of the shorter holes,” Maguire said. “My wedges have been really dialed in. Just staying really patient. I think that’s been the theme of the last two weeks in general with the wind we’ve been getting. Taking your chance where you get them, taking the pars on the tougher holes playing into the wind. "

The 27-year-old Irish player is winless on the LPGA Tour,

“Lydia (Ko) said last week, `If you knock on the door enough times eventually it’ll open,’” Maguire said. “I’m adopting that same mentality, putting myself in these positions. Put a lot of work in over the offseason too, and it’s nice that it’s paying off this early in the season. If it does, great. If not, no big deal. We still got a long year ahead of us.”

Advertisement

Alex, tied for the first-round lead with Nasa Hataoka after a 65, had seven birdies and a bogey. The 31-year-old American won the 2018 Portland Classic for her lone LPGA Tour title.

“It’s been kind of just flowing, so that’s great,” Alex said. “A little tired. It’s like a long day. Just up all day and just the rounds are a little bit on the longer side because long walks between, so I’m a little worn out right now. I was kind of losing a little steam, but happy to finish birdie-birdie.”

Stacy Lewis (67), Brittany Altomare (67), and Linnea Johansson (69) were 9 under. Lexi Thompson (67) was another stroke back with Jeongeun Lee6 (69) and Patty Tavatanakit (70).

Saudi — Defending champion Dustin Johnson shot a 1-over 71 to fall six strokes behind co-leaders Harold Varner III and Adri Arnaus at the Saudi International after a windy second round.

Varner and Arnaus carded 66s to reach 10 under overall while Johnson finished his front nine with back-to-back bogeys and dropped another shot on No. 16 — to go with his two birdies — in pursuit of a third victory at the event.

Cameron Smith (66) and Matthew Wolff (67) were two strokes off the lead at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, and Tommy Fleetwood’s 67 left him a further shot back, alone in fifth place.

Advertisement

Arnaus, a Spaniard who played at Texas A&M, had seven birdies. His three bogeys came on the front nine.

“You have some opportunities that you want to take advantage of but definitely the most important thing is to keep the ball in a good spot for you to be able to score and try to have your game as complete as possible and we were able to do that today so pretty happy,” the 27-year-old Arnaus said.