Striker Jozy Altidore reportedly close to joining Revolution

Altidore, 32, is still listed on Toronto FC’s roster, and any formal agreement with New England would have to be preceded by a Toronto using the club’s one offseason buyout of a guaranteed contract.

Soccer analyst Taylor Twellman, also of ESPN, added that the deal has been “ in the works for months .”

Veteran striker Jozy Altidore is close to joining the Revolution on a three-year deal, according to an ESPN report .

Still, Altidore’s exit from Toronto — where he has played since 2015 — has been seen as a likely event since the end of the 2021 season.

With 42 international goals for the US men’s national team, Altidore ranks third in team history. At the club level, Altidore has 77 career MLS goals in 176 league appearances.

Injuries have limited his impact over the last two seasons, in which he scored six goals over 29 appearances.

Adding another goal-scorer could prove important for the Revolution’s 2022 season. Polish striker Adam Buksa, who led New England with 16 goals in 2021 (when the club set an MLS record for points in a regular season, winning the Supporter’s Shield) has been the subject of European transfer rumors.

Buksa, 25, drew interest from teams overseas prior to the end of the January transfer window.

“There’s been interest in an Adam and we were talking to a team right at the deadline,” Revolution head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena said in a press conference on Tuesday. “There was a potential opportunity that fell through.”

The possibility remains that Buksa could leave during the 2022 season. The European transfer window reopens in the summer, midway through the MLS regular season.

“I would imagine in the summer transfer window, there will be more activity coming Adam’s way,” Arena added.

The Revolution begin CONCACAF Champions League action with a two-leg Round of 16 matchup against Haitian side Cavaly AS on Feb. 15.