Trail Blazers, Clippers exchange 5 players and 2025 draft pick in trade

The Portland Trail Blazers traded Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday In exchange for Eric Bledsoe , Justise Winslow , rookie Keon Johnson and a second-round pick in 2025. The trade, first announced by ESPN, moved the Trail Blazers under the luxury-tax threshold. The move comes less than a week before the NBA’s trade deadline. Powell has averaged 18.7 points this season, helping the Blazers weather injuries and protocol absences. The six-year veteran came to Portland last year in a trade with Toronto. Covington, in his ninth season, has averaged 7.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for Portland. Bledsoe, a guard in his 12th season, has started in 29 games for the Clippers, averaging 9.9 points and 4.2 assists. Winslow has averaged 12.9 minutes a game as a reserve forward for the Clippers with 4.2 points and 3.6 rebounds. He posted a photo of a Trail Blazers hat on Instagram with the word “Vibes.” Johnson, just 19, appeared in 15 games with Los Angeles. The Trail Blazers are 21-31 this season and in 10th place in the Western Conference heading in their game Friday night against Oklahoma City. The Clippers, at 27-27, are in eighth place in the West.

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah missed the second day of practice due to a knee injury suffered in the AFC championship game. Offensive lineman Jackson Carman has a sore back and also sat out as the Bengals practiced for a second day in the indoor bubble at the University of Cincinnati because of bad weather, according to a pool report. Uzomah became a clutch receiver for quarterback Joe Burrow this season, and the Bengals hope to get him back for the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. He was carted off with a knee sprain in last Sunday’s AFC championship win over Kansas City.

Advertisement

COLLEGES

UCLA players arrested for allegedly spitting at Arizona fan

UCLA men’s basketball player Mac Etienne was arrested and cited on suspicion of misdemeanor assault after appearing to spit toward a fan after the Bruins lost a road game to Pac-12 rival Arizona, a University of Arizona police spokesman said. The alleged incident occurred Thursday night as UCLA players left the McKale Center playing floor and entered a tunnel to go to their locker room, said the spokesman, Officer Jesus Aguilar. Etienne was allowed to go to the locker room and was then arrested, cited, and released, Aguilar said. Local media outlets reported that fans jeered UCLA players when the incident occurred. The Wildcats beat the Bruins 76-66. UCLA officials knew of the incident and were reviewing it, university spokesman Scott Markley said in a statement. “UCLA Athletics is committed to and expects the highest level of sportsmanship,” the statement said. Etienne, a redshirt freshman, was not in uniform and did not play in the game.

Advertisement

SOCCER

Sebastian Berhalter traded to Whitecaps

Midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, a son of US national team coach Gregg Berhalter, was traded to Vancouver Whitecaps from the Columbus Crew for $50,000 in general allocation money, plus $50,000 in allocation money contingent on performance. As part of the trade, Columbus receives a percentage of any transfer fee if Berhalter is transferred to an international team. The 20-year-old signed a homegrown player contract on Jan. 17, 2020, and made his professional debut that July 11 against Cincinnati. He made nine appearances, including four starts that season. Berhalter spent last season on loan to Austin and made 18 appearances, including five starts.

Advertisement

Paul Arriola agrees to four-year deal with Dallas

Winger Paul Arriola signed a four-year contract with Dallas, a week after he was acquired in a trade from D.C. United. The 26-year-old was obtained on Jan. 26 for $1.5 million in General Allocation Money this year and $500,000 next year. Arriola has 20 goals in 89 regular-season matches since joining D.C. from Tijuana in 2017. He missed most of 2020 because of a torn right ACL and played three games with Swansea during the second half of the 2020-21 season before a quadriceps injury. Arriola has eight goals in 42 international appearances ... Manchester United made an embarrassing early exit from the FA Cup after losing to second-tier side Middlesbrough in a penalty shootout at Old Trafford. The fourth round got off to a stunning start when the English Premier League giant arguably saw its last realistic hope of silverware this season extinguished by Chris Wilder’s Championship outfit.



