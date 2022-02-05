Warmest welcome for Jennifer Garner, Hasty Pudding’s Woman of the Year, on frigid parade day

”Happy Birthday Elizabeth,” she said with a big smile and a wave to a 13-year-old whose mom stood next to her holding a sign reading “13 going on …” — in reference to the 2004 film “13 Going on 30″ in which Garner starred — and her daughter’s name.

Wearing a knee-length heavy black coat and maroon-tipped gray mittens to help ward off the cold, Garner was all smiles and warmth as she waved to onlookers and danced to the marching band that accompanied the actress, Hasty Pudding Theatrical club members, cheerleaders, and other Harvard students during the 20-minute parade.

CAMBRIDGE — There was nothing but love for Jennifer Garner Saturday afternoon as she was paraded in a convertible down Massachusetts Avenue as part of her Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2022 Woman of the Year festivities.

Elizabeth Lawless, who turned 13 on Friday, said she was “shocked” the actress gave her a shout out. ”I couldn’t talk,” said the Quincy resident. “I still can’t believe it.”

But her mom, Suzanne Lawless, said she “wasn’t surprised at all” that Garner singled out her daughter. ”You can just tell that she is a really sweet person,” Lawless said. “We watched `13 Going on 30′ last night for my daughter’s 13th birthday, so it was really fun and special to see her in person today.”

Hasty Pudding’s Woman of the Year Jennifer Garner does the can-can with Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals performers during the Hasty Pudding parade on Saturday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Prior to the parade, Garner had lunch with about 25 Harvard students at Harvest in Cambridge.

”It went wonderful. They were a very lively group,” said a manager at Harvest. “She seemed very happy to be here and enjoyed the conversation with students.”

Hasty Pudding Theatricals performers Lyndsey Mugford and Nick Amador kiss Jennifer Garner. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Garner dined on Faroe Island salmon, cider glazed baby carrots, vanilla parsnip puree, and toasted hazelnuts. After lunch, Garner met with the restaurant’s chef, Nick Deutmeyer, to say how much she liked her meal, the manager said.

The 2022 Woman of the Year celebration will continue Saturday night with a Hasty Pudding Theatricals performance and the award ceremony, where Garner will be roasted and presented with the coveted bean pot.

On Thursday, “Ozark” actor Jason Bateman was honored as Hasty Pudding’s Man of the Year.

Juliet Pennington can be reached at writeonjuliet@comcast.net.