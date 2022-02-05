fb-pixel Skip to main content

2-alarm fire in South Boston displaces 4 residents

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated February 5, 2022, 4 minutes ago
Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire on National Street in South Boston Saturday night.Boston Fire Department

Boston firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in South Boston that displaced four people Saturday night, officials said.

No one was injured in the fire that broke out shortly after 8 p.m. at a three-story house on National Street, the Boston Fire Department tweeted.

Crews arrived to find flames on the second and third floors, the department said.

Crews dealt with tight conditions and overhead wires during the incident, as well as icy conditions on a hill following Friday’s icy winter storm, the department said.

The heavy fire was knocked down and firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby buildings, the department tweeted at 8:24 p.m.

“An aggressive interior attack helped to prevent major property damage,” the department tweeted.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

