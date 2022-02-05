Bird sightings from Mass. Audubon

The combination of last weekend’s blizzard and Friday’s freezing rain and sleet made for variable birding conditions over the past week. This is typically close to the lowest ebb in the avian year, however with Groundhog Day now in the rearview mirror and the days getting longer, hopefully soon the first wood ducks, Northern pintails, ring-necked ducks, American woodcocks, and blackbirds of several species should begin to return to New England.

Bristol County: Sightings included a red-headed woodpecker at the Lloyd Center for the Environment in Dartmouth and a yellow-breasted chat near the Egypt Lane ponds in Fairhaven.

Cape Cod: Some unusual species were reported last week — most notably, a tufted duck on Long Pond in Harwich, two Pacific loons at Race Point in Provincetown, an amazing five piping plovers at Seagull Beach in Yarmouth, a continuing Western tanager at a feeder at 960 Cranberry Highway in Yarmouth Port and a similarly lingering painted bunting in Sandwich, plus a most unseasonal indigo bunting in Harwich. Other notables were a willet at West Dennis Beach, a black-headed gull at Dowses Beach in Osterville, three thick-billed murres in Provincetown Harbor, and a snowy owl at Race Point Beach.

Essex County: The area continued to host an eared grebe at the Little Private Beach in Marblehead, and at least six bald eagles and a juvenile golden eagle in the vicinity of Deer Island near the Chain Bridge over the Merrimac River in Amesbury. Elsewhere, two thick-billed murres were in Gloucester Harbor near the Jodrey Fish Pier and two more were in the vicinity of Eastern Point. At Niles Pond in East Gloucester, there was an orange-crowned warbler and four American pipits. At Sidney’s Pond in South Peabody, four Virginia rails and three rusty blackbirds were seen.

Franklin County: Sightings featured a Northern pintail and two Iceland gulls at the Turners Falls Power Canal, and a Northern shrike was noted in Deerfield.

Hampden County: Among reports were three Northern pintails at the Longmeadow Flats, two rusty blackbirds at the Stebbins Refuge in Longmeadow, and a Barrow’s goldeneye on the Connecticut River in Holyoke.

Hampshire County: The luminaries were a Barrow’s goldeneye on the Connecticut River on the south side of the Holyoke Dam, six Lapland longspurs in Northampton’s East Meadows, a vesper sparrow in Hadley, a clay-colored sparrow at the Honey Pot in Hadley, and three rusty blackbirds in Amherst.

Martha’s Vineyard: Reports included several yellow-bellied sapsuckers, five snow geese, and four tree swallows in the Aquinnah area.

Middlesex County: Some notables were two Virginia rails and a marsh wren at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, and 30 rusty blackbirds visiting a feeder in Wayland.

Nantucket: Observers spotted seven snow geese at Bartlett Farm, 17 Northern shovelers at Miacomet Pond, the continued presence of a trumpeter swan at Sesachacha Pond, as well an equally remarkable out-of-season whimbrel at Tom Nevers Head.

Norfolk County: This county was among those with an unusual number of yellow-bellied sapsuckers this winter with at least two reported at the Milton Cemetery and another one at Moose Hill Sanctuary in Sharon. Also unseasonal, was a Lincoln’s sparrow observed at Stony Brook Sanctuary in Norfolk.

Plymouth County: Two snow geese were seen in Kingston and a king eider off Summit Avenue in Hull. A pink-footed goose observed in flight at Bay Farm in Duxbury last weekend was likely the same bird that previously spent nearly two weeks on the Duxbury High School athletic fields consorting with Canada geese.

Suffolk County: Notable sightings included an American bittern and an Eastern meadowlark at Belle Isle in East Boston, a lesser black-backed gull at Revere Beach, an orange-crowned warbler at the Arnold Arboretum, and four white-crowned sparrows at Millennium Park in West Roxbury.

Worcester County: Highlights included four wood ducks in Westminster, a red-throated loon at the Wachusett Reservoir, a rough-legged hawk at the Uxbridge Community Gardens, two merlins in Fitchburg, three sandhill cranes on Neck Road in Lancaster, and four rusty blackbirds at Wickaboag Lake in West Brookfield.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.