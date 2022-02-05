fb-pixel Skip to main content

Brockton police investigating fatal shooting

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated February 5, 2022, 44 minutes ago

Officials are investigating an early morning fatal shooting on Auna Drive in Brockton, according to police.

Brockton police tweeted just before 10 a.m. Saturday that the department and the office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz were investigating a fatal shooting in the city.

Police said the district attorney’s office would release further information “once developments warrant.” A spokesman for Brockton police referred a request for details to Cruz’s office.

Beth Stone, a spokeswoman for the Plymouth district attorney’s office, could not immediately be reached for comment.

