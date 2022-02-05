Bruins fan says he suffered homophobic assault outside Denver arena

Shaw moved to Boston in 2009, and became a fan of the team, returning for games at TD Garden often even after moving to Colorado in 2019.

Cadien Shaw, a 30-year-old Denver resident who lived in Boston for 10 years, said in a phone interview Saturday that he went to the Avalanche game with a co-worker and fellow Bruins fan.

Denver police are investigating after a Boston Bruins fan said he was assaulted by three men who lobbed anti-gay insults at him near the Avalanche arena following the teams’ Jan. 26 game.

The hard-fought game on Jan. 26 went to overtime, with Shaw’s Bruins losing by one goal to the Avalanche.

Then, Shaw said, he and his co-worker headed to Brooklyn’s at Ball Arena, a bar located just steps from the stadium. As they prepared to leave the stadium, Shaw was approached by three men who he said attempted to provoke him by disparaging the Bruins’ loss.

Shaw said when he attempted to disengage, one of the men came closer and began calling him a gay slur.

Shaw said he pushed the man to create space between them, which prompted the three men to shove him to the ground and begin kicking and punching him while calling him homophobic slurs.

Witnesses pulled the men off of Shaw, who took an Uber home. He suffered scrapes and bruises to his knees, legs, and elbows, he said, and a “knot” on his head from hitting it. Shaw said the emotional toll of the incident was greater than the physical toll.

Shaw said he was unsure what to do in the wake of the assault and hesitated to report it because he was “embarrassed and ashamed.” He finally reported the incident to Denver police on Feb. 1, he said, because he “couldn’t stop thinking about it.”

The department’s bias crime unit is assisting in the investigation and no arrests have been made, said Kurt Barnes, a spokesman for the police department, on Saturday.

Shaw said the incident wouldn’t dissuade him from attending future Bruins games, but he wanted to see the NHL do more to address homophobia.

“I think it’s important that the players speak up ... because they are big influencers ... there needs to be more conversation and awareness and calling things out whenever you hear them,” he said in a Saturday afternoon telephone interview.





