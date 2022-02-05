fb-pixel Skip to main content

Cape Cod Hospital removes doctor who brought unloaded rifle to work

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated February 5, 2022, 52 minutes ago

A doctor brought a rifle to work with him on Friday was “removed” from Cape Cod Hospital and barred from working there again, according to a hospital spokesman.

An employee alerted officials that a physician had possibly brought a gun to the Hyannis facility on Friday, said Patrick Kane, a spokesman for Cape Cod Health, which runs the hospital.

After investigating, the hospital security and local police confiscated the rifle, which was not loaded, Kane said in a statement.

The physician, whose name was not released, will not be permitted to “return to work or otherwise,” the statement said.

No one was threatened or injured. Officials said they do not believe the physician intended to use the rifle, according to the statement.

“The safety of our staff and patients is our top priority, and we take these situations very seriously,” Kane said.

The incident remains under investigation.



Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.

