Cape Cod Hospital removes doctor who brought unloaded rifle to work

A doctor brought a rifle to work with him on Friday was “removed” from Cape Cod Hospital and barred from working there again, according to a hospital spokesman.

An employee alerted officials that a physician had possibly brought a gun to the Hyannis facility on Friday, said Patrick Kane, a spokesman for Cape Cod Health, which runs the hospital.

After investigating, the hospital security and local police confiscated the rifle, which was not loaded, Kane said in a statement.