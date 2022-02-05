fb-pixel Skip to main content

Green Line trolley taken out of service following small fire

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated February 5, 2022, 7 minutes ago

A small fire was reported Saturday atop a Green Line trolley at Boylston, taking the car out of service, according to the MBTA.

No one was injured in the incident, said Joe Pesaturo, an MBTA spokesman.

Pesaturo said the fire, reported at 4:57 p.m., was around the rooftop pantograph device, which connects the trolley to the overhead wires.

It was quickly extinguished and there “was no significant damage to the trolley,” he said. The trolley was removed from service, he said.

Delays reached as long as 20 minutes in both directions between Kenmore and North Station due to the “power problem” at Boylston, the MBTA tweeted. Regular Green Line service has since resumed, Pesaturo said shortly after 5:50 p.m.

The cause remains under investigation, Pesaturo said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

