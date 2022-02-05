Lewis Hayden was a fierce protector of Black people fleeing slavery

Such was the impact he made in Massachusetts as one of the first Black state employees and an important figure in Boston’s Underground Railroad, where he protected Black people from prosecution under the Fugitive Slave Act.

This Black History Month, the Globe is saluting Black people from Massachusetts who have made a difference.

Hayden, who was enslaved at birth in Kentucky around 1811, escaped slavery in the 1840s, and eventually settled in Beacon Hill.

Lewis Hayden. State Library of Massachusetts

In Kentucky, Hayden lost his first wife, Esther Harvey, and their son when they were sold to a politician, then to another slave trader. He never saw them again. In 1842 he married his second wife, Harriet Hayden, and about three years later escaped from slavery with her and their son, Joseph. Hayden was appointed a messenger to the Secretary of State in Massachusetts in the late 1850s.

The family’s home in Boston, still standing at 66 Phillips St., became a gathering place for abolitionists and a shelter for Black people escaping slavery. They protected one couple with a keg full of gunpowder under their home, ready to light. The slave catchers who came for the couple abandoned their pursuit.

Lewis Hayden's house in Boston. Erik Jacobs for the Boston Globe/file

Hayden also led two raids on a Boston courthouse to try to release Black people kept there while authorities arranged for their return to slavery. One raid was successful — Shadrach Minkins was freed and rushed to Canada. Another attempt, to free a man named Anthony Burns, failed.

An article about Lewis Hayden's funeral, which ran in The Boston Globe on April 12, 1889. The Boston Globe

At Hayden’s funeral, abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison spoke “in love and gratitude” of his old friend. A former mayor said Hayden’s life had “produced a remarkable record.”

“Lewis Hayden taught a lesson to a whole nation, that the nation needed,” abolitionist Thomas Higginson said at the service. “That the abolitionists, and especially the colored abolitionists, were not cowards.”

