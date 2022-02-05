fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man seriously injured after single car rollover crash in Swansea

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated February 5, 2022, 24 minutes ago

A man suffered serious injuries after his car rolled over over on Interstate 195 in Swansea Saturday afternoon, according to State Police.

The man was driving eastbound at exit 8 when his car rolled over, State Police said in an e-mail shortly after 5:30 p.m.

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries. His condition was not known Saturday night.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation and Swansea police and fire also responded to the scene, State Police said. The right lane was temporarily closed. All lanes were later reopened.

The crash is under investigation.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

