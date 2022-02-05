Parents, staff gather to protest plans to close Tufts Children’s Hospital

Closing the pediatric hospital, demonstrators said, will interrupt treatment for current patients and leave some families hard pressed to find facilities that accept their insurance.

The demonstration unfolded next to the landmark bronze teddy bear sculpture that has graced the hospital grounds in Chinatown since 2004. Participants displayed signs that included photographs of young patients and messages like, “Save Tufts Children’s” and “Pediatrics Over Profits.”

About 100 demonstrators gathered Saturday morning outside Tufts Children’s Hospital to protest plans to close the facility later this year and convert its 41 beds to treat adult patients.

The closure will also deprive young patients, they said, of niche treatments only offered by Tufts physicians.

Advertisement

“Shame on [hospital administration] for the trauma they are inflicting on the dedicated staff who care for your children,” said Mary Havlicek Cornacchia, co-chair of the nurses union at Tufts. “And shame on them for dismantling a beloved and historical part of the city. I hope they see and hear us today and decide to change course.”

Tufts executives announced the closure plans last month, saying children who require inpatient treatment would be referred to Boston Children’s Hospital. The change, which still needs approval from state regulators, is expected to take effect in July.

The decision generated opposition from thousands of people and led to an online petition that has drawn more than 61,000 signatures from people who want the 128-year-old pediatric hospital to stay open.

In a statement, Tufts Medical Center said it understands and respects the demonstrators’ passion. The medical center will continue to offer outpatient appointments with primary care and specialty care pediatricians and nurses, and also offer day surgery for pediatric patients, the statement said. The hospital’s 40-bed neonatal intensive care unit will also stay open, according to the statement.

Advertisement

The collaboration with Boston Children’s will ensure “excellent care” for pediatric patients who must be hospitalized overnight, the medical center said.

“Our intent is to ensure that children will be able to continue to see their same doctor/care team in the same clinic with their current insurance,” the statement said. “We remain committed to supporting our communities and families with the same high quality, compassionate care they have come to expect and deserve.”

Tufts has been treating acutely ill children since 1894 when it offered care on a ship that sailed around Boston Harbor and became known as the Floating Hospital for Children.

In announcing the closure plan, hospital leaders said the move is a response to several trends: fewer children need to be hospitalized, thanks to advances in outpatient medical care, while the kids who need to be admitted often require specialty services unavailable at smaller pediatric hospitals such as Tufts.

Further, the number of seriously ill adults with heart problems, strokes, sepsis, and other conditions is on the rise, and Tufts is turning away dozens of adult patients a day because it doesn’t have enough adult hospital beds, the medical center said. The pediatric units, meanwhile, often are just half full.

The change is expected to affect several hundred staff members, including 140 physicians, 100 nurses, and others. Some are likely to lose their jobs, but others could find new positions at Tufts or Boston Children’s, Tufts leaders have said.

Tufts and its affiliated hospitals and doctors treat about 70,000 patients annually, most of them in outpatient clinics. About 1,900 children were hospitalized and discharged from Tufts last year. In the future, these patients would be referred to Boston Children’s.

Advertisement

During the demonstration, Cornacchia challenged assertions by Tufts that the pediatric hospital often has empty beds. As of Friday, she said, all but two beds were in use.

Alice Rose, who has spent 37 years as a nurse at Tufts Children’s, said she’s worried some patients won’t be able to access care at Boston Children’s because the hospital doesn’t accept their insurance.

“When we see posts from Boston Children’s website and look at the insurance they take, we’re very concerned for some of our patients,” Rose said.

Tufts, compared with Boston Children’s, treats a significantly higher share of patients on Medicaid, the public coverage program for poor and low-income families, the Globe has reported. Last month, a Boston Children’s spokesman said it plans to address insurance issues as it works out a more detailed agreement with Tufts for pediatric patients.

City Council President Ed Flynn and at-large City Councilors Ruthzee Louijeune and Erin Murphy attended the rally.

“We need to keep this open,” said Flynn, whose district includes Chinatown. “We need to reevaluate the process and make sure we have a complete review of how the decision was made. But also we need to have more community input on the impact this will have on immigrant families, on a lot of Asian families and a lot of families across the city.”

Advertisement

Among the protesters were parents of children who are being treated at Tufts for a rare autoimmune disorder known as Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome or PANS, which causes the sudden onset of neuropsychiatric symptoms like obsessive-compulsive disorder and extreme anxiety.

Boston Children’s doesn’t recognize or treat the syndrome, the parents said.

Michael McHugh said his 7-year-old daughter, Paloma, is being treated for the syndrome at Tufts.

“While some Tufts Children’s patients and their doctors may be able to transition to Boston Children’s for care, it’s absolutely positively a non-starter for... children [with PANS],” McHugh said. “To think that this compassionate, personalized care that... the incredible staff at Tufts offer will no longer be available to Paloma and other children is something I just can’t wrap my head or my heart around.”

Another parent, Amanda Crowley, said her three children have been diagnosed with a related condition known as Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections or PANDAS.

“No other hospital in Boston allows children with PANS or PANDAS to receive this critical immune therapy in their facility,” she said. “If Tufts closes its beds to children, hundreds of families will have no access to life-saving care in the middle of a pandemic, which has caused its own enormous health burden.”

Nita Rajani, a demonstrator from Fall River, said she was treated at Tufts at age 6 for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and 10 years later for thyroid cancer.

She criticized plans to close the hospital.

Advertisement

“I don’t know how [Tufts] could do that to the children and their families and all of these staff members,” she said. “I see it as undermining children’s health. Like they’re saying the adults are more important.”

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.





Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker. Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.