Police follow footprints in snow to arrest man suspected of robbing Roxbury sporting goods store

Foot prints in fresh snow put Boston police hot on the trail of a man who allegedly broke into a sporting goods store in Roxbury early Saturday morning, the department said.

Officers responded to a report of an alarm going off at Expressions, located at 2235 Washington St. They found a broken window and empty merchandise racks inside, police said in a statement.

They also spotted footprints in the snow. They followed the trail a short distance, which led them to a suspect, identified as Anthony Quinones, 40, of Malden.