Police follow footprints in snow to arrest man suspected of robbing Roxbury sporting goods store

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated February 5, 2022, 13 minutes ago

Foot prints in fresh snow put Boston police hot on the trail of a man who allegedly broke into a sporting goods store in Roxbury early Saturday morning, the department said.

Officers responded to a report of an alarm going off at Expressions, located at 2235 Washington St. They found a broken window and empty merchandise racks inside, police said in a statement.

They also spotted footprints in the snow. They followed the trail a short distance, which led them to a suspect, identified as Anthony Quinones, 40, of Malden.

He was arrested at 2:21 a.m. on a charge of breaking and entering. Quinones will be arraigned in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.

