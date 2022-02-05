Tyngsborough man dies in crash on Mass Pike in Charlton

A Tyngsborough man died Saturday after his pick-up truck crashed with a tractor-trailer on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton, State Police said.

The victim, 35, was driving a 1989 GMS Sierra pick-up truck and was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said.

The other driver, a 54-year-old man from Nevada, was not injured, State Police said. He was driving a 2017 Kenworth tractor cab, State Police said.